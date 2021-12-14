Head Software Development & Architecture at Dananda Talent

We are looking for the Head: Software Development & Architecture for a leadership roler accountable for the successful delivery of Software and IT Support infrastructure. MAnaging a growing team of developers and IT Specialist. The ideal candidate will work closely with the CTO and peers in order to deliver software and IT services that meet customer needs. You will be accountable for the creation and delivery of the strategic, software and technical vision and leadership and all aspects of the development and intgration of software.
Requirements:
- 8+ years demonstrable and substantial experience in leading and managing teams of software developers
- Experience of successfully designing and developing sophisticated software products deployed in a variety of environments
- Hands-on experience of coding using more than one recognised industry standard language (e.g. Java, Golang)
- Leading teams in working in an Agile environment
- Strong understanding of the Agile software development cycle
- Familiar with more than one software development methodology
- Familiar with cloud technologies (eg. Google, AWS, Azure) and software deployment to the cloud
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Outstanding interpersonal skills
Please send us your CV with all the supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Cloud Technologies
- Agile Software development cycle
- AWS
- AZURE
- JAVA
- Golang
- 8+years demonstrable and substantial experience in leading and managing teams of software developers
- Successfully designing and developing sophisticated software products deployed in variety of environments.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund