Head Software Development & Architecture at Dananda Talent

We are looking for the Head: Software Development & Architecture for a leadership roler accountable for the successful delivery of Software and IT Support infrastructure. MAnaging a growing team of developers and IT Specialist. The ideal candidate will work closely with the CTO and peers in order to deliver software and IT services that meet customer needs. You will be accountable for the creation and delivery of the strategic, software and technical vision and leadership and all aspects of the development and intgration of software.

Requirements:

8+ years demonstrable and substantial experience in leading and managing teams of software developers

Experience of successfully designing and developing sophisticated software products deployed in a variety of environments

Hands-on experience of coding using more than one recognised industry standard language (e.g. Java, Golang)

Leading teams in working in an Agile environment

Strong understanding of the Agile software development cycle

Familiar with more than one software development methodology

Familiar with cloud technologies (eg. Google, AWS, Azure) and software deployment to the cloud

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Outstanding interpersonal skills

Please send us your CV with all the supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Cloud Technologies

Agile Software development cycle

AWS

AZURE

JAVA

Golang

8+years demonstrable and substantial experience in leading and managing teams of software developers

Successfully designing and developing sophisticated software products deployed in variety of environments.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position