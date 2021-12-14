Programme Administrator

We are seeking Programme Support Adminitrator for our client, based in Cape Town. The contract duration is 12 months. Applications will close on Friday the 17th December.

Qualifications:

Matric + 0 – 5 years relevant experience

Project management certification will be advantageous

Agile/Scrum master experience will be beneficial

Document Management:

Following meetings, accurately update plans and relevant project documentation/reports

Maintain an effective documentation repository adhering to document security governances.

Follow up on RAID’s actions and decisions with owners for updates/ feedback and update various log.

Produce and distribute consolidated project performance reports on various project related activities

Project Finance Administration:

Undertake the effective administration and reporting of the project budget and costs in terms of:

Track budget expenses against the cost baseline. Ensure costs are correctly allocated

Investigate errors or overspend items, and undertake corrections (journals/reversals)

Follow up on queries

Run/generate a final monthly financial report based on actuals

Undertake invoice processing for project expenses (incl. Travel bookings)

Monitor and manage project reporting tool

Administer procurement orders and payments (i.e.: vendor payment, asset purchases etc.)

Full job spec available on request. Please apply with your updated CV, notice period and requested rate per hour.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Agile

Scrum Master

Administrative Support

Support Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position