Programme Administrator

Dec 14, 2021

We are seeking Programme Support Adminitrator for our client, based in Cape Town. The contract duration is 12 months. Applications will close on Friday the 17th December.

Qualifications:

  • Matric + 0 – 5 years relevant experience
  • Project management certification will be advantageous
  • Agile/Scrum master experience will be beneficial

Document Management:

  • Following meetings, accurately update plans and relevant project documentation/reports
  • Maintain an effective documentation repository adhering to document security governances.
  • Follow up on RAID’s actions and decisions with owners for updates/ feedback and update various log.
  • Produce and distribute consolidated project performance reports on various project related activities

Project Finance Administration:

  • Undertake the effective administration and reporting of the project budget and costs in terms of:
  • Track budget expenses against the cost baseline. Ensure costs are correctly allocated
  • Investigate errors or overspend items, and undertake corrections (journals/reversals)
  • Follow up on queries
  • Run/generate a final monthly financial report based on actuals
  • Undertake invoice processing for project expenses (incl. Travel bookings)
  • Monitor and manage project reporting tool
  • Administer procurement orders and payments (i.e.: vendor payment, asset purchases etc.)

Full job spec available on request. Please apply with your updated CV, notice period and requested rate per hour.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Agile
  • Scrum Master
  • Administrative Support
  • Support Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position