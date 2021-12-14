Programme Administrator

We are seeking Programme Support Adminitrator for our client, based in Cape Town. The contract duration is 12 months. Applications will close on Friday the 17th December.
Qualifications:
- Matric + 0 – 5 years relevant experience
- Project management certification will be advantageous
- Agile/Scrum master experience will be beneficial
Document Management:
- Following meetings, accurately update plans and relevant project documentation/reports
- Maintain an effective documentation repository adhering to document security governances.
- Follow up on RAID’s actions and decisions with owners for updates/ feedback and update various log.
- Produce and distribute consolidated project performance reports on various project related activities
Project Finance Administration:
- Undertake the effective administration and reporting of the project budget and costs in terms of:
- Track budget expenses against the cost baseline. Ensure costs are correctly allocated
- Investigate errors or overspend items, and undertake corrections (journals/reversals)
- Follow up on queries
- Run/generate a final monthly financial report based on actuals
- Undertake invoice processing for project expenses (incl. Travel bookings)
- Monitor and manage project reporting tool
- Administer procurement orders and payments (i.e.: vendor payment, asset purchases etc.)
Full job spec available on request. Please apply with your updated CV, notice period and requested rate per hour.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Agile
- Scrum Master
- Administrative Support
- Support Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate