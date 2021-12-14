SAP Automation Tester + UFT Tester

Dec 14, 2021

Mandatory skills:

  • Exposure to the entire testing methodology
  • Hands-on in at least 1-2 projects involving SAP Automation
  • Strong on UFT Automation
  • Experience in automation tool like Micro Focus UFT
  • Experience in language scripting like Micro Focus UFT i.e. VBScript and .NET
  • Exposure to developing automation framework and test scripts for SAP application
  • Exposure to different automation frameworks
  • Knowledge of integrating automation tools with test management tools
  • Possess de-bugging skills
  • Advanced knowledge in functional automation

