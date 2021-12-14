SAP Automation Tester + UFT Tester
Mandatory skills:
- Exposure to the entire testing methodology
- Hands-on in at least 1-2 projects involving SAP Automation
- Strong on UFT Automation
- Experience in automation tool like Micro Focus UFT
- Experience in language scripting like Micro Focus UFT i.e. VBScript and .NET
- Exposure to developing automation framework and test scripts for SAP application
- Exposure to different automation frameworks
- Knowledge of integrating automation tools with test management tools
- Possess de-bugging skills
- Advanced knowledge in functional automation