Senior C# .Net Full Stack Developer – PTA or Melrose arch (Semi remote) – R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global state-of-the-art dev shop specialising in gaming and sports betting is scaling up their awesome team of superstar developers and as part of their mission they require a highly proficient C# .Net full stack developer.

This is a permanent and semi remote role and is custom made for devs who enjoy real time coding and a collaborative agile team environment.

Looking for a high energy environment, let’s have a chat.

Requirements:

C# Full Stack Developer

.Net Core

MS SQL

Angular 4+

React

js

Azure DevOps

Agile

Responsibilities:

Web development and the designing and execution of new features.

Improving the reliability of their systems.

Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals.

Write clean, sustainable and scalable code.

Enhance and update code.

Developing prototypes.

Ensure that updates to solutions are branched.

Qualifications:

BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent

Reference Number for this position is DB52508 which is a permanent Semi-Remote position offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

React

MS SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position