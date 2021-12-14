Senior Datawarehouse Developer – Cape Town at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A globally recognised Investment Company is looking for a Senior Datawarehouse Developer who is very strong on data warehousing development. You will be working with a large IT team using scrum methodology.

Your 5 – 8 years SQL, data integration, validation and reconciliation experience will go a long way in this position.

If the above describes you, apply today!!!!

Requirements:

Senior Datawarehouse Developer

AWS Cloud implementation

PostreSQL

SSRS

PowerBI

SSAS

AWS Cloud

Knowledge of financial concepts

Qualifications:

Relevant degree qualification in Information Science or similar

Reference Number for this position is BV54164 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

