Senior Datawarehouse Developer – Cape Town at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A globally recognised Investment Company is looking for a Senior Datawarehouse Developer who is very strong on data warehousing development. You will be working with a large IT team using scrum methodology.
Your 5 – 8 years SQL, data integration, validation and reconciliation experience will go a long way in this position.
Requirements:
- Senior Datawarehouse Developer
- AWS Cloud implementation
- PostreSQL
- SSRS
- PowerBI
- SSAS
- AWS Cloud
- Knowledge of financial concepts
Qualifications:
- Relevant degree qualification in Information Science or similar
Desired Skills:
- SSAS
- SSRS
- AWS Cloud
- PowerBI
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma