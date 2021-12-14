Senior UFT Tester

Key Purpose
- To improve the efficiency of our Software Quality Assurance process, through test automation. The Senior SQA engineer will develop and implement the design approach for test automation.
Key Responsibilities
Test Automation Framework and Standards:
- Design, develop and support the standards and framework for our automated testing infrastructure, with a view to continuous integration and delivery.
- Provide automation expertise to our development and manual testing teams.
- Define the test automation development coding standards and best practices to follow.
- Create and maintain a comprehensive automated testware library, including smoke and regression test suites.
Test Planning:
- Actively participate in JAD sessions and liaise with all stakeholders to optimally identify test requirements from the business and technical design requirements, which are automation candidates.
- Create required deliverables and planning tasks in SDLC tool and set due dates according to agreed milestones.
Automated Test Case Analysis & Development:
- Review requirement / design specifications and manual test cases.
- Ensure comprehensive test scenarios and accompanying data permutations to facilitate optimal test coverage.
- Develop and maintain test automation scripts and utilities, including data extraction tools.
- Code review to ensure consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries and reusable aspects of the testware.
- Ensure that the post-conditions and user-acceptance criteria for test cases are aligned.
- Adhere to the test policy and strategy.
- Create test coverage and traceability between requirements and test cases in the testing tools.
- Deliver automated tests within the agreed timeframes.
- Ensure that the Test Pack is reviewed by key stakeholders and that any feedback is incorporated into the testing process.
Automated Test Case Execution and Monitoring:
- Prepare test data scenarios using the data extraction utilities.
- Execute and monitor automated test sets.
- Log Defects and manage to resolution.
- Identify risks and issues and escalate early on.
- Report on status and progress of the automated testing effort.
- Manage test cases and data scenarios for reuse and inclusion in the relevant test suites.
- Maintain the shared knowledge base.
User Acceptance Testing:
- Assist manual testers and users during the UAT phase.
- Evaluate Release readiness and assist in identifying and resolving critical issues.
Post-release:
- With each release, retrospectively analyse what went well and not so well.
- Identify improvements in process, people and technology.
- Calculate quality metrics.
- Handle all outstanding defects and updates to test automation scripts.
Team Collaboration and Leadership:
- Encourage a culture of communication and collaboration across all teams.
- Actively mentor cross-functional team members on the requirements of automation.
- Communicate clearly, constructively and effectively.
- Build relationships with other members of the team and the business users we service.
- Transfer knowledge and actively participating in building a testing knowledge base.
Personal development:
- Keep abreast of current quality assurance methodologies and how these might be applied in the environment.
- Constantly improve knowledge of the various applications and their functions.
- Research, recommend and implement tools as needed with the goal of increasing automation.
Competencies Advanced knowledge of:
- Quality assurance / software testing methodologies.
- Tooling and QA automation.
- Software Development Life Cycle models, specifically automated QA processes in agile development environments.
- Experience in writing, executing and monitoring automated test suites using a variety of technologies including, but not limited to, VBScript, SoapUI, etc.
- Writing, executing and monitoring test packs using a variety of frameworks including, but not limited to, Business Process Testing, Unified Functional Testing, Selenium, etc.
- Testing fundamentals according to ISTQB.
- Test-driven and Behaviour-driven development.
- Relational databases such as Oracle.
Qualifications & Experience
Essential:
- 10-12 years experience in Software testing automation and tooling
- Coding experience in software automation technologies.
- Practical Software Testing certification / ISTQB Foundation
Advantageous:
- ISTQB Advanced
- Diploma / Degree