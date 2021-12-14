Specialist: Senior Software Engineer at Mediro ICT

This is for a Permanent position in the Insurance industry.You will be working remotely until further notice. 1.Delivery

Implement the solution within the defined framework for user requirements

Provide 3rd line support and maintain software functionality

Provide assistance and relevant documentation to QA and Application Support team

Integrate software with existing systems

Develop and maintain models that meet end-user requirements, including recommended Domain and Use Case Models (TCF) based on technical [URL Removed] tuning, improvement, balancing, usability and automation.

Incorporate security requirements into design

Identify efficiency opportunities

Ensure time logged for work [URL Removed] status updates to Development team, QA, Application Support, Project Management Office and Manager IT Software [URL Removed] the teams make appropriate system and component level design decisions during implementation

Participates in activities that are appropriate for own development in area of responsibilityMinimum RequirementsEducation

BSc or BEng (Computer or Electronic) or equivalent

Microsoft certification (MCSD)

K2 (Advantage); Sharepoint (Advantage)

Kanban systems design (Advantage)

Experience:

5 years software development experience in a development environment

Experience in industry standards and best practice in software architecture and design

Software development experience in a financial services/insurance industry (advantage)

Azure DevOps experience (advantage)

Strong .Net C#, VB.Net programming languages skills

Strong communication skills both written and verbal, with the ability to engage with both internal and external stakeholders

Interpersonal

Configuration Management

Risk Management

Knowledge

SDLC.Net (C#,VB.Net)All known .Net [URL Removed] Core 2.xASP.NET Framework MVC Web [URL Removed] Core MVC / SPA ApplicationsAngular 7.x+ and Bootstrap 4.x+HTML5 and CSS3JavascriptRestful / Web Api / WCFMobile Xamarin (Advantage)Cloud Azure

Service Fabrics

Cloud Services (Web and worker roles)

Web apps

Service Bus

Data Technologies

SQL Server/Azure, Azure Storage

Entity Framework (.NET and .NET Core)

PaaS and SaaS

Micro-Service design and implementation

Azure PaaS Solution design and implementation

Hybrid cloud and on-premise solution design

IaaS

Infrastructure-As-Code approach ARM templates and Apis

Site-to-Site network connectivity

Modern .Net N-tier, SOA and modular principles

Design Patterns

Creational Patterns

Structural Patterns

Behavioural Patterns

Cloud Patterns

