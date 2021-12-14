Specialist: Senior Software Engineer at Mediro ICT

This is for a Permanent position in the Insurance industry.You will be working remotely until further notice. 1.Delivery
Implement the solution within the defined framework for user requirements
Provide 3rd line support and maintain software functionality
Provide assistance and relevant documentation to QA and Application Support team
Integrate software with existing systems
Develop and maintain models that meet end-user requirements, including recommended Domain and Use Case Models (TCF) based on technical [URL Removed] tuning, improvement, balancing, usability and automation.
Incorporate security requirements into design
Identify efficiency opportunities
Ensure time logged for work [URL Removed] status updates to Development team, QA, Application Support, Project Management Office and Manager IT Software [URL Removed] the teams make appropriate system and component level design decisions during implementation
Participates in activities that are appropriate for own development in area of responsibilityMinimum RequirementsEducation
BSc or BEng (Computer or Electronic) or equivalent
Microsoft certification (MCSD)
K2 (Advantage); Sharepoint (Advantage)
Kanban systems design (Advantage)
Experience:
5 years software development experience in a development environment
Experience in industry standards and best practice in software architecture and design
Software development experience in a financial services/insurance industry (advantage)
Azure DevOps experience (advantage)
Strong .Net C#, VB.Net programming languages skills
Strong communication skills both written and verbal, with the ability to engage with both internal and external stakeholders
Interpersonal
Configuration Management
Risk Management
Knowledge
SDLC.Net (C#,VB.Net)All known .Net [URL Removed] Core 2.xASP.NET Framework MVC Web [URL Removed] Core MVC / SPA ApplicationsAngular 7.x+ and Bootstrap 4.x+HTML5 and CSS3JavascriptRestful / Web Api / WCFMobile Xamarin (Advantage)Cloud Azure
Service Fabrics
Cloud Services (Web and worker roles)
Web apps
Service Bus
Data Technologies
SQL Server/Azure, Azure Storage
Entity Framework (.NET and .NET Core)
PaaS and SaaS
Micro-Service design and implementation
Azure PaaS Solution design and implementation
Hybrid cloud and on-premise solution design
IaaS
Infrastructure-As-Code approach ARM templates and Apis
Site-to-Site network connectivity
Modern .Net N-tier, SOA and modular principles
Design Patterns
Creational Patterns
Structural Patterns
Behavioural Patterns
Cloud Patterns