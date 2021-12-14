Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Analyse/ assimilate project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases.
- Liaise with business analysts, system analysts and developers in producing test plans.
- Design and draw up appropriate test scenarios and test cases to implement the test plans.
- Verify that test cases are performed against test plans to enable clear and accurate reporting of test results and progress.
- Establish and maintain requirements verification documentation to specifically report on test coverage.
- Execute test cases both manual and automated as identified by the relevan test plan.
- See to the automation of test cases for regression testing.
- Provide feedback and inputs to QA leadership.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology
- An ISEB or ISTQB qualification.
- 5 years tester experience.
- 3 years test analyst experience.
- 4 years experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
Skills and Knowledge requirements:
- Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
- Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
- Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy or Javascript.
- Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
- Experience with test automation tools.
- Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.