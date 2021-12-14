Test Analyst

Dec 14, 2021

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Analyse/ assimilate project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases.
  • Liaise with business analysts, system analysts and developers in producing test plans.
  • Design and draw up appropriate test scenarios and test cases to implement the test plans.
  • Verify that test cases are performed against test plans to enable clear and accurate reporting of test results and progress.
  • Establish and maintain requirements verification documentation to specifically report on test coverage.
  • Execute test cases both manual and automated as identified by the relevan test plan.
  • See to the automation of test cases for regression testing.
  • Provide feedback and inputs to QA leadership.


Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology
  • An ISEB or ISTQB qualification.
  • 5 years tester experience.
  • 3 years test analyst experience.
  • 4 years experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

  • Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
  • Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
  • Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy or Javascript.
  • Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
  • Experience with test automation tools.
  • Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.

Learn more/Apply for this position