Web Integration Developer with C#/Java – Remote – up to R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Be part of a very hip and vibey scale up dev shop and work on exciting cutting-edge projects.

You will be required to have an honours or masters or doctorate or diploma or PhD or degree or BSc or b.sc or MSc). Ideally you would have a minimum of 6 years working experience and thorough knowledge of integration concepts and patterns.

You would need to also be familiar with Integration and Systems such as SAP and Informatica and be knowledgeable with Data Management concepts.

Apply now if this is you!

Requirements:

Web Integration Developer

C#

.NET

Java

J2EE

SOAP

REST

SOA

MS SQL

OOAD

API

DevOps

Reference Number for this position is FM53762 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

Java

SOAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position