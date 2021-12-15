Agent: Technical Support at Capitec

Purpose Statement
To provide an excellent service to Capitec Bank clients by ensuring ATMs are functional. This is achieved by monitoring the performance of the ATMs and scheduling service call outs when required within agreed service levels.
Experience
Ideal:
- 1-2 years experience in a technical environment
- 1-2 years experience in supplier management administration
- In a call centre / ATM service calls / ATM custodian environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Knowledge
Ideal:
- Supplier management
- Cash devices
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Negotiation skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals