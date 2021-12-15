Agent: Technical Support at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To provide an excellent service to Capitec Bank clients by ensuring ATMs are functional. This is achieved by monitoring the performance of the ATMs and scheduling service call outs when required within agreed service levels.

Experience

Ideal:

1-2 years experience in a technical environment

1-2 years experience in supplier management administration

In a call centre / ATM service calls / ATM custodian environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Ideal:

Supplier management

Cash devices

Skills

Communications Skills

Problem solving skills

Negotiation skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

