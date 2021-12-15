Asset Disposal Project Manager at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Develops and reviews policies and procedures, maintains, controls and monitors fixed asset
disposal and subdivisions in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. Execute and manage
implementation of an integrated property fixed asset disposal and subdivision strategy
aligned to the corporations strategic objectives and in line with Fixed asset Register and
accounting standards.
- KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
The Key Performance Areas will encompass:
. Fixed asset Disposal and Subdivision Management System/Plans/Policy Development and
Communication
Fixed asset Disposal Register
. Fixed asset Valuation & Disposal of Immovable Property Marketing
. Reports
- QUALIFICATIONS
BCom with a legal acumen
Minimum of 3 years fixed asset disposal management experience analysis
Technical competencies:
Strong financial background with knowledge of real estate, and good negotiation skills.
Excellent project management skills, structured finance, and investment experience.
Experience of working in multi-cultural teams, highly computer literate and proficient in
Microsoft Office.
Applications:
This is a fixed term contract, and the successful candidate will be subjected to signing a
performance contract
- Candidates that meet the outlined requirements should submit their applications along a detailed
CV with at least three contactable references, certified copies of educational qualifications, identity
document and valid drivers license.
- Background checks and verification of qualifications will be conducted on the shortlisted
candidates.
If you have not been contacted within 8 weeks after the closing date of the advertisement, do
regard your application as unsuccessful.