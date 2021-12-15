Asset Disposal Project Manager at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Develops and reviews policies and procedures, maintains, controls and monitors fixed asset

disposal and subdivisions in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. Execute and manage

implementation of an integrated property fixed asset disposal and subdivision strategy

aligned to the corporations strategic objectives and in line with Fixed asset Register and

accounting standards.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The Key Performance Areas will encompass:

. Fixed asset Disposal and Subdivision Management System/Plans/Policy Development and

Communication

Fixed asset Disposal Register

. Fixed asset Valuation & Disposal of Immovable Property Marketing

. Reports

BCom with a legal acumen

Minimum of 3 years fixed asset disposal management experience analysis

Technical competencies:

Strong financial background with knowledge of real estate, and good negotiation skills.

Excellent project management skills, structured finance, and investment experience.

Experience of working in multi-cultural teams, highly computer literate and proficient in

Microsoft Office.

Applications:

This is a fixed term contract, and the successful candidate will be subjected to signing a

performance contract

Candidates that meet the outlined requirements should submit their applications along a detailed

CV with at least three contactable references, certified copies of educational qualifications, identity

document and valid drivers license.

candidates.

If you have not been contacted within 8 weeks after the closing date of the advertisement, do

regard your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position