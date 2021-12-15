A leading organisation is looking for a BI Analyst to join their team. The main purpose of the role is to design, develop and maintain the knowledge, information management and business intelligence by looking at document requirements and validating with stakeholders.
Responsibilities:
- BI Data Analysis for Business Improvements
- Manage Business Intelligence Report and Dashboards
- Data Governance and Quality Control
- BI Project Implementation and Ad-hoc service projects
- Business Profitability
- Personal Development
- Business Intelligence Data Management
- Service Performance and Customer Satisfaction
- BI Service Delivery Analyst
- Cost Effectiveness
- Corporate Governance Control
- Business Intelligence Service
- Business Intelligence Partnership Management
- BI Operational Execution BI Analysis
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in Information Technology, COmputer Science, Engineering or Business Analysis Diploma
- PowerBI experience
- Qlikview experience advantageous
- Abi initio experience advantageous
- 3-5 Years post qualification experience in BI
- Large data experience
- Experience in financial services/insurance/banking advantageous
- Relevant degree (Computer Science/Information Systems/Stats ect)
