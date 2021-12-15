BI Analyst

A leading organisation is looking for a BI Analyst to join their team. The main purpose of the role is to design, develop and maintain the knowledge, information management and business intelligence by looking at document requirements and validating with stakeholders.

Responsibilities:

BI Data Analysis for Business Improvements

Manage Business Intelligence Report and Dashboards

Data Governance and Quality Control

BI Project Implementation and Ad-hoc service projects

Business Profitability

Personal Development

Business Intelligence Data Management

Service Performance and Customer Satisfaction

BI Service Delivery Analyst

Cost Effectiveness

Corporate Governance Control

Business Intelligence Service

Business Intelligence Partnership Management

BI Operational Execution BI Analysis

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in Information Technology, COmputer Science, Engineering or Business Analysis Diploma

PowerBI experience

Qlikview experience advantageous

Abi initio experience advantageous

3-5 Years post qualification experience in BI

Large data experience

Experience in financial services/insurance/banking advantageous

Relevant degree (Computer Science/Information Systems/Stats ect)

Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Companys Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

