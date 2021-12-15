Business Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

TFG’s mission is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing its international footprint by providing innovative products, creative customer experiences and by leveraging its portfolio of diverse brands to differentiate its offering.

With 28 retail brands that trade in fashion, jewellery, accessories, sporting and outdoor apparel, cellular, home ware and furniture, TFG is one of the leading retail groups in Africa. Besides South Africa, TFG also has a presence in Ghana, Botswana, Zambia, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland and Kenya through various TFG retail brands.

TFG Infotec is a dynamic, well-established Information and Communication Technology (ICT) organisation dedicated to the development and implementation of world-class IT systems and infrastructure for TFG (The Foschini Group). As TFG’s centralised IT division, Infotec provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

We’re looking to add great new talent to our CRM Loyalty team. If you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class IT Solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

The CRM Rewards & Loyalty team is responsible for the TFG Customer Loyalty platform which engages our full customer base across all brands and channels. We have an exciting position for Business Analyst to join the team as we expand our portfolio and business offering through Tier 1 projects and ongoing business improvements.

Responsibilities:

Build and demonstrate up-to-date expertise in Retail operations, processes and systems, while familiarising yourself with supporting applications.

Identify, create and facilitate process design changes by conducting business and systems process analysis and design at a complex level

Examine existing IT systems and business models

Analyse systems requirements and produce specifications for new or modified systems

Provide leadership to team members and peers by collaborating with others; articulating ideas and viewpoints to senior management, peers, and others; driving the resolution of issues; and holding self and team accountable for results

Elicit and clearly document business and systems requirements

Demonstrated fluency in business processes and process differentiation

Collaborate closely with developers to implement the requirements, provide necessary guidance to testers during QA process

Implement, configure and test feasible solutions

Serve as a liaison between Operations and IT to assist or gather business requirements needed for system modifications, enhancement, and implementations

Identify improvement opportunities (proactive and reactive)

Requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification (would be advantageous)

Business Analysis diploma or qualification

Systems Analysis qualification or experience (would be advantageous)

Retail background and/or experience would be advantageous

8-10 years’ experience as a Business Analyst on IT projects

Experience in working across all levels of business (Store users through to Executive level)

Strategic thinking ability, with an analytical approach to problem-solving

Good facilitation skills

Sound business acumen and a high level of influence and credibility

Good interpersonal skills and effective communication skills

A strong customer service focus

To be able to anticipate and evaluate the impact of possible problem solutions prior to implementation

To provide change management support

To be self-motivated and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines

To be able to work as part of a team

Advantageous:

Prior experience in a Retail organisation

A software development/technical background

Proficiency in basic SQL skills

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.

