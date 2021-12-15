Business Analyst Support Services – Fin, EAM & Logistics at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Analyse, specify and propose possible solutions for business problems for the process and information-centric Finance departments.
- To work with a team of business/ systems analysts, product owners and technical resources to ensure quality and on-time delivery of software as per business requirements for the General Ledger, Sub-ledger(s), Asset Register, Procurement, Plant Maintenance, Real Estate, Treasury management and Reporting including MDS.
Experience
Min:
- Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment
Business Analyst
- At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Basic project management experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT Standards and governance
- Testing practices and methodology
Ideal:
- Detailed knowledge of:
- Agile development life cycle
- Change Management
- Finance and Procurement functions and functional requirements
- Relevant ERP Systems knowledge
- Project Management principles and methodologies
- MIS/BI/Data Warehousing
- Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio
- Solid understanding of:
- Project Management
- Communication Skills and Conflict Management
Skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Learning and Researching
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People
Conditions of Employment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.