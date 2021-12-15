C# Backend Developer – Sandton – R720k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Software Development company assisting clients in managing their supply chain process is looking to onboard a Senior Backend Developer.

You need to be very proactive as you will be working on new and existing projects in a very dynamic environment. You will also be required to have high accuracy in large datasets.

Are you ready to add to your already impressive skill set then apply today!!!!

Requirements:

C# Backend Developer

4 years development experience

Visual Studio 2019

Object Orientation

WCF

Threading

WCF

LINQ

LINQ to SQL

Microsoft SQL Server

Qualifications:

IT related degree

Reference Number for this position is BV54201 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R720k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

WCF

LINQ

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position