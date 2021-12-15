C# Backend Developer – Sandton – R720k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Software Development company assisting clients in managing their supply chain process is looking to onboard a Senior Backend Developer.
You need to be very proactive as you will be working on new and existing projects in a very dynamic environment. You will also be required to have high accuracy in large datasets.
Are you ready to add to your already impressive skill set then apply today!!!!
Requirements:
- C# Backend Developer
- 4 years development experience
- Visual Studio 2019
- Object Orientation
- WCF
- Threading
- LINQ
- LINQ to SQL
- Microsoft SQL Server
Qualifications:
- IT related degree
Reference Number for this position is BV54201 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R720k PA negotiable on experience and ability.
