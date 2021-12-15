Coupa Systems Administrator at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

A Coupa System Administrator position has become available within the Enablement Team of the TFG Non-Merchandise Procurement Department

Coupa Software is a global technology platform for Non-Merchandise Business Spend Management. System process activities include Sourcing, Contracting, Invoicing & Payments making cost control, compliance and anything spend management related easier and more effective.

If you enjoy working with User Data, maintaining system workflows, structures & forms, ensuring processes align with business requirements, problem solving and supporting a service then this role is for you!

Responsilibilities:

  • Ensuring that all master data is always accurate and up to date, including but not limited to user access, Coupa roles, cost centre structures, approval workflows
  • Management of User licences
  • Maintaining the Coupa notices, links, company calendar, settings and templates & the NMP SharePoint content
  • Manage the requirements and relationships between the Enablement team & Infotec as well as between the Enablement team and Coupa/ Coupa consultants
  • Facilitate the update of process maps, policy and training documentation related to any change on the Coupa product or business processes
  • Effectively manage the relationship with end users in relation to the Coupa system
  • Resolve Master data related calls within SLA’s
  • Work with the Enablement team members to continuously improve service and processes
  • Ensure that changes are aligned to the required governance / audit requirements

Requirements :

  • Prior experience in a related field, preferably with in-depth knowledge of business facing systems administration and data management
  • Recognised degree or equivalent
  • Good communication skills, written and oral ability
  • Excellent interpersonal skills, confident dealing with Suppliers & Internal stakeholders
  • Ability to learn and adapt quickly, with a flexible and positive attitude
  • Strong analytical reasoning skills and ability to simplify complex requirements
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Excellent attention to details
  • Is organised, thorough and systematic with strong project management skills
  • Proficiency with Microsoft suite, specifically MS Excel
  • Customer Centric with high delivery approach
  • Ability to work under pressure

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position