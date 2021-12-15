Coupa Systems Administrator at The Foschini Group

Position Description:
A Coupa System Administrator position has become available within the Enablement Team of the TFG Non-Merchandise Procurement Department
Coupa Software is a global technology platform for Non-Merchandise Business Spend Management. System process activities include Sourcing, Contracting, Invoicing & Payments making cost control, compliance and anything spend management related easier and more effective.
If you enjoy working with User Data, maintaining system workflows, structures & forms, ensuring processes align with business requirements, problem solving and supporting a service then this role is for you!
Responsilibilities:
- Ensuring that all master data is always accurate and up to date, including but not limited to user access, Coupa roles, cost centre structures, approval workflows
- Management of User licences
- Maintaining the Coupa notices, links, company calendar, settings and templates & the NMP SharePoint content
- Manage the requirements and relationships between the Enablement team & Infotec as well as between the Enablement team and Coupa/ Coupa consultants
- Facilitate the update of process maps, policy and training documentation related to any change on the Coupa product or business processes
- Effectively manage the relationship with end users in relation to the Coupa system
- Resolve Master data related calls within SLA’s
- Work with the Enablement team members to continuously improve service and processes
- Ensure that changes are aligned to the required governance / audit requirements
Requirements :
- Prior experience in a related field, preferably with in-depth knowledge of business facing systems administration and data management
- Recognised degree or equivalent
- Good communication skills, written and oral ability
- Excellent interpersonal skills, confident dealing with Suppliers & Internal stakeholders
- Ability to learn and adapt quickly, with a flexible and positive attitude
- Strong analytical reasoning skills and ability to simplify complex requirements
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Excellent attention to details
- Is organised, thorough and systematic with strong project management skills
- Proficiency with Microsoft suite, specifically MS Excel
- Customer Centric with high delivery approach
- Ability to work under pressure
Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.