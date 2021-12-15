Database Designer and Developer

We are searching for an innovative, tech-savvy database designer and developer to create and maintain storage frameworks.

To this end, the database developer should elucidate the intended use of each database, proceed to design appropriate solutions, and then ensure the rollout of these systems.

You should also be available to address queries related to the use of each database.

You will required to create robust solutions that are impervious to hacking and other security breaches.

Database Developer Responsibilities:

Gathering all salient information regarding the intended functions of each database.

Receiving requests pertaining to the layout, appearance, and special features of each database.

Designing and creating appropriate frameworks that are sufficiently large.

Configuring databases such that they are able to withstand attacks and the loss of information.

Reviewing each development to detect and amend coding and typographical errors, as well as bugs.

Formulating data dictionaries that are congruent with task specifications.

Creating technical documents that outline the purpose, capacity, and guidelines attached to each database.

Providing practical guidance on the use and migration of each database.

Servicing and updating databases, as required.

Database Developer Requirements:

Degree in information technology, computer science, or an adjacent field.

Certificate in Database Development is strongly advantageous.

Demonstrable experience as a database developer.

Portfolio of previous developments is preferred.

Advanced proficiency in SQL, C++, or Java, with a preference for more than one of these.

Exceptional critical thinking and troubleshooting abilities.

Ability to craft detailed technical manuals.

Accommodating and patient.

Desired Skills:

database design

database development

SQL

C++

Java

Coding

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

