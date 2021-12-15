Non-negotiable Requirements:
- Tertiary level education and relevant work experience
- Proven track record of 2 -3 years working in the software industry as either of the following; a Project Manager of any level, a Scrum Master of any level, a developer, a tester or a BA.
- A proven understanding of the Software Delivery Life Cycle
- Experience working with JIRA
Duties:
- Manage and refine JIRA backlog
- Collaborate with a Business Analyst or Systems Engineer to define the requirements for a ticket. The developers and testers will use the requirement to estimate.
- Engage with the client to assess their priorities from a backlog of Jira tickets
- Host JIRA ticket effort estimation sessions
- Facilitate the planning and scope definition for a production release
- Ensure JIRA tickets planned into a production release are kept up-to-date with progress
- Communicate with the client as to the scope for a production release
- Host regular communication sessions with the team to gauge progress for a release
- Facilitate resolution of issues reported by the team
- Where necessary, define a WBS and create a project plan in MS Project for a production release
- Set up JIRA projects, create Jira tickets, update JIRA tickets
- Foster relationships across disciplines and with management.
- Demonstrate a willingness to understand the workings of the PMO and to improve the workings of the PMO.
- Demonstrate a willingness to understand the products.
- Demonstrate a willingness to understand the Interfront software release process and become enabled to manage a release to the client.
Desired Skills:
- JIRA
- SDLC
- software delivery life cycle
- Project Manager
- scrum master
- MS Project
- Project Management Office (PMO)
- Project Management Processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Junior IT Project Manager needed in Cape Town, with proven experience working in the software industry.