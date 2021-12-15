We are looking for a Machine Learning (ML) Engineer to help us create artificial intelligence products.
Machine Learning Engineer responsibilities include creating machine learning models and retraining systems.
You will need exceptional skills in statistics and programming.
If you also have knowledge of data science and software engineering.
Your ultimate goal will be to shape and build efficient self-learning applications.
Machine Learning Engineer responsibilities include:
- Designing and developing machine learning and deep learning systems
- Running machine learning tests and experiments
- Implementing appropriate ML algorithms
Responsibilities
- Study and transform data science prototypes
- Design machine learning systems
- Research and implement appropriate ML algorithms and tools
- Develop machine learning applications according to requirements
- Select appropriate datasets and data representation methods
- Run machine learning tests and experiments
- Perform statistical analysis and fine-tuning using test results
- Train and retrain systems when necessary
- Extend existing ML libraries and frameworks
- Keep abreast of developments in the field
Requirements
- Proven experience as a Machine Learning Engineer or similar role
- Understanding of data structures, data modeling and software architecture
- Deep knowledge of math, probability, statistics and algorithms
- Ability to write robust code in Python, Java and
- Familiarity with machine learning frameworks and libraries
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work in a team
- Outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills
Education
- BSc in Computer Science, Mathematics or similar field; Master’s degree is a plus
Desired Skills:
- Data Science
- Artificial Intelligence
- Statistics
- Programming
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Annual Salary
- Provident Fund