Machine Learning Engineer

We are looking for a Machine Learning (ML) Engineer to help us create artificial intelligence products.

Machine Learning Engineer responsibilities include creating machine learning models and retraining systems.

You will need exceptional skills in statistics and programming.

If you also have knowledge of data science and software engineering.

Your ultimate goal will be to shape and build efficient self-learning applications.

Machine Learning Engineer responsibilities include:

Designing and developing machine learning and deep learning systems

Running machine learning tests and experiments

Implementing appropriate ML algorithms

Responsibilities

Study and transform data science prototypes

Design machine learning systems

Research and implement appropriate ML algorithms and tools

Develop machine learning applications according to requirements

Select appropriate datasets and data representation methods

Run machine learning tests and experiments

Perform statistical analysis and fine-tuning using test results

Train and retrain systems when necessary

Extend existing ML libraries and frameworks

Keep abreast of developments in the field

Requirements

Proven experience as a Machine Learning Engineer or similar role

Understanding of data structures, data modeling and software architecture

Deep knowledge of math, probability, statistics and algorithms

Ability to write robust code in Python, Java and

Familiarity with machine learning frameworks and libraries

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work in a team

Outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills

Education

BSc in Computer Science, Mathematics or similar field; Master’s degree is a plus

Desired Skills:

Data Science

Artificial Intelligence

Statistics

Programming

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Salary

Provident Fund

