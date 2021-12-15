Network Engineer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

The HO LAN environment consists of five main buildings and two data centres spanning four city blocks. There are multiple regional offices and distribution centres throughout South Africa connected to the WAN.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service

Key performance areas:

Support and maintenance of LANs, WANs, WLANs

Installation, configuration, management and troubleshooting of Cisco networking equipment

Managing and maintaining ITSM processes

Interaction and liaison with vendors and internal customers

After-hours installations, changes and maintenance

Project management relating to small to medium networks projects

To qualify for this position you will need:

Relevant IT qualification

CCNA Routing and Switching [international certification]

3 – 5 years operational experience in a large organisation with at least 3 years’ experience as a network engineer

Strong knowledge of networking protocols

To be highly productive, self-motivated individual who is able to work autonomously.

Excellent communication skills [verbal and written], communicate effectively at all levels & liaise with the support teams and various divisions

Ability to work under pressure and display initiative

Your ability to learn quickly

Excellent attention to detail, analytical and problem solving skills

Strong organizational and planning skills with the ability to manage workflows in order to meet service levels

Strong high customer service orientation

Valid driver’s license with own vehicle essential [5% travel requirement]

Available for standby

The following qualification and skills would be advantageous

CCNP Routing and Switching /Wireless/Data Centre

Firewall knowlegde [Fortigate]

Functional knowledge of application delivery controllers and WAN optimisation appliances

ITIL knowledge

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.

