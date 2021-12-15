Network Engineer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:
The HO LAN environment consists of five main buildings and two data centres spanning four city blocks. There are multiple regional offices and distribution centres throughout South Africa connected to the WAN.
TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service
Key performance areas:
- Support and maintenance of LANs, WANs, WLANs
- Installation, configuration, management and troubleshooting of Cisco networking equipment
- Managing and maintaining ITSM processes
- Interaction and liaison with vendors and internal customers
- After-hours installations, changes and maintenance
- Project management relating to small to medium networks projects
To qualify for this position you will need:
- Relevant IT qualification
- CCNA Routing and Switching [international certification]
- 3 – 5 years operational experience in a large organisation with at least 3 years’ experience as a network engineer
- Strong knowledge of networking protocols
- To be highly productive, self-motivated individual who is able to work autonomously.
- Excellent communication skills [verbal and written], communicate effectively at all levels & liaise with the support teams and various divisions
- Ability to work under pressure and display initiative
- Your ability to learn quickly
- Excellent attention to detail, analytical and problem solving skills
- Strong organizational and planning skills with the ability to manage workflows in order to meet service levels
- Strong high customer service orientation
- Valid driver’s license with own vehicle essential [5% travel requirement]
- Available for standby
The following qualification and skills would be advantageous
- CCNP Routing and Switching /Wireless/Data Centre
- Firewall knowlegde [Fortigate]
- Functional knowledge of application delivery controllers and WAN optimisation appliances
- ITIL knowledge
PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.