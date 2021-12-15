Pipeline: Business Analyst (CPT & JHB) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
Capitec Bank in on a recruitment drive for the Business Analyst stream.
The purpose of this role is to optimize business efficiencies made possible by automation, digital, information and communications technologies through systematically analysing and defining business requirements and/or functional specifications.
In addition, to develop and design solutions and ensure effectiveness of implementation as well as continuous improvement for business and/or existing software/applications solutions by collaborating with and acting as conduit between stakeholders from the business, Technology and the solution/feature team.
Experience
Minimum:
- 3 to 7years working experience with automation analysis and solution design
- In the full SDLC and RPA technologies including process reengineering and business process analysis
- Extensive solution integration experience
- Strong background in designing technology solutions
- Working in an Agile environment
- Experience in complex RPA and real time automation analysis and design
- Stakeholder relationship building and management
Ideal:
- JIRA and Confluence
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Honours Degree in Mathematics or Business Analysis
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Computer Science
Knowledge
Minimum:
- How to communicate effectively (written and verbal) in both a business and technical context and ‘translate’ effectively across the functions.
- Business and data analysis
- Functional and business process design
- Re-engineering processes and opportunities for automation
- Project management principles
- Experience of working and communicating across multiple business units.
Ideal:
- Experience in programming, SQL and relational databases and application development advantageous
- Experience with Object orientated programming languages advantageous
- JIRA and Confluence
- ITIL Principles
- Understanding of Banking systems and processes
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)
- Problem solving skills
- Analytical Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Reporting Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
Competencies
- Working with People
- Persuading and Influencing
- Writing and Reporting
- Creating and Innovating
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Analysing
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.