Project Manager (Designated Funding Projects) at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun

JOB PROFILE

Project Manager (Designated Funding Projects)

REPORTING TO

Head of ATOM

NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES

0

OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION

Ensure that Designated Funding projects within ATOM are delivered on time, at the required sites, and produce the desired results. Ensure the projects are within budget and project plans are drafted in collaboration with stakeholders. Manage, train and monitor teams and projects in line with SLAs.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Ensure implementation of Designated Funding projects for specific Afrika Tikkun programmes at various sites including, but not limited to CYD and YAP:

Coordinate the recruitment of teams on sites.

On-board and train teams.

Developing project plans in collaboration with key stakeholders

Ensuring high quality and timely delivery of projects

Ensuring resource availability and allocation

Ensuring projects are within budget

Understanding project status with a view to identify risks or problem areas and resolve

Ensuring ongoing reporting for internal and external stakeholders

Management of stakeholders, including

Ensuring engagement with internal and external stakeholders to ensure the smooth roll-out of projects

Liaising with stakeholders to ensure that all regulatory and compliance documentation is accurately, professionally and timeously submitted

Conducting site visits for ATOM designated funding projects, including

Ensuring regular site visits to ensure all stakeholders are on board and happy with project implementation

Addressing issues on site if/when they arise

Team management, including

Key communication with off-site teams and stakeholders

Managing team members to ensure the smooth delivery of projects

Managing the administrator to ensure admin standards are adhered to

Ensuring the development of team members

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

B.Comm degree in education, social science or equivalent advantageous

Project management qualification advantageous

Knowledge and Insight into Afrika Tikkun CYD and YAP programmes advantageous

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

At least three years of experience in managing projects

Understanding of Afrika Tikkun programmes, specifically CYD and YAP

Good understanding of programme design, curriculum and programme scheduling and coordinating facilitation

Experience in managing multiple programme and project schedules simultaneously.

Experience in working for a non-profit organization an advantage

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

Excellent project management and coordination skills

Excellent communication skills

Ability to monitoring and project plans and adjusting accordingly

Ability to anticipate project needs.

Ability to mobilise, coordinate and manage remote teams

Ability to design, implement and monitor multiple project schedules simultaneously

Excellent relationship building and influence skills

Management skills – team-leadership

Report writing

Multi-lingual – proficient in at least two official South African languages

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

A passion for community development and the vision of Afrika Tikkun

Ability to build report and healthy relationships with diverse and remote stakeholders as well as remote teams

Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, hardworking

Ability to work under pressure, multitask, prioritise workload and meet deadlines.

Attention to detail – ensuring that work is accurate and completed with care.

Proactive and take initiative (high task execution focus)

Flexible – must be able to adapt to changes within the organisation

Creative and Resourceful – ability to think outside of the norm and construct innovative solutions and processes to achieve the required objectives

Team player

Good sense of humour.

Desired Skills:

Report writing

Management skills

Communication (written and verbal)

Negotiation

Problem Solving And Decision Making

Research skills

Learn more/Apply for this position