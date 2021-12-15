Project Manager (Designated Funding Projects) at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun
JOB PROFILE
Project Manager (Designated Funding Projects)
REPORTING TO
Head of ATOM
NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES
0
OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION
Ensure that Designated Funding projects within ATOM are delivered on time, at the required sites, and produce the desired results. Ensure the projects are within budget and project plans are drafted in collaboration with stakeholders. Manage, train and monitor teams and projects in line with SLAs.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Ensure implementation of Designated Funding projects for specific Afrika Tikkun programmes at various sites including, but not limited to CYD and YAP:
- Coordinate the recruitment of teams on sites.
- On-board and train teams.
- Developing project plans in collaboration with key stakeholders
- Ensuring high quality and timely delivery of projects
- Ensuring resource availability and allocation
- Ensuring projects are within budget
- Understanding project status with a view to identify risks or problem areas and resolve
- Ensuring ongoing reporting for internal and external stakeholders
-
Management of stakeholders, including
-
Ensuring engagement with internal and external stakeholders to ensure the smooth roll-out of projects
- Liaising with stakeholders to ensure that all regulatory and compliance documentation is accurately, professionally and timeously submitted
-
Conducting site visits for ATOM designated funding projects, including
-
Ensuring regular site visits to ensure all stakeholders are on board and happy with project implementation
- Addressing issues on site if/when they arise
-
Team management, including
-
Key communication with off-site teams and stakeholders
- Managing team members to ensure the smooth delivery of projects
- Managing the administrator to ensure admin standards are adhered to
- Ensuring the development of team members
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- B.Comm degree in education, social science or equivalent advantageous
- Project management qualification advantageous
- Knowledge and Insight into Afrika Tikkun CYD and YAP programmes advantageous
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
- At least three years of experience in managing projects
- Understanding of Afrika Tikkun programmes, specifically CYD and YAP
- Good understanding of programme design, curriculum and programme scheduling and coordinating facilitation
- Experience in managing multiple programme and project schedules simultaneously.
- Experience in working for a non-profit organization an advantage
SKILLS REQUIREMENTS
- Excellent project management and coordination skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to monitoring and project plans and adjusting accordingly
- Ability to anticipate project needs.
- Ability to mobilise, coordinate and manage remote teams
- Ability to design, implement and monitor multiple project schedules simultaneously
- Excellent relationship building and influence skills
- Management skills – team-leadership
- Report writing
- Multi-lingual – proficient in at least two official South African languages
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- A passion for community development and the vision of Afrika Tikkun
- Ability to build report and healthy relationships with diverse and remote stakeholders as well as remote teams
- Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, hardworking
- Ability to work under pressure, multitask, prioritise workload and meet deadlines.
- Attention to detail – ensuring that work is accurate and completed with care.
- Proactive and take initiative (high task execution focus)
- Flexible – must be able to adapt to changes within the organisation
- Creative and Resourceful – ability to think outside of the norm and construct innovative solutions and processes to achieve the required objectives
- Team player
- Good sense of humour.
Desired Skills:
- Report writing
- Management skills
- Communication (written and verbal)
- Negotiation
- Problem Solving And Decision Making
- Research skills