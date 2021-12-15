SAP ABAP Developer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:
We’re looking to add great new talent to our SAP Finance Systems team. This is an excellent opportunity to assist in development, support and maintenance of TFG’s finance applications by analyzing, coding, debugging and supporting programs according to detailed specifications.
with a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.
Key performance areas:
- Provide systems support services
- Investigations and problem solving
- Understanding the business environment and provide consulting services to users to determine optimal solutions
- Gather, understand and document business requirements
- Develop reports, extracts and interfaces
- Find solutions to complex integration requirements
- Code, test and implement changes
- Test and implement application solutions
- Proactively manage vendor deliverables to ensure that desired outcomes and objectives are achieved
- Ensuring successful upgrades and system changes of 3 rd party applications
You should have:
- A relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, BCom Information Systems).
- A minimum of 5 – 8 years’ relevant business systems experience , and an ABAP certification
- SAP ABAP development experience, including Object Orientated Programming
- Experience in SAP Modules FI/CO, MM, PS, REFX, GRC
- MS SQL Server experience with Transact-SQL language skills.
- Classic APS and/or ASP.NET development experience would be an advantage
- BW experience will be beneficial
- An eye for detail and exceptional organizational skills
- To be able to work your way through a highly structured development process
- Able to work independently, as well as within a team
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
- To be able to make decisions and meet deadlines whilst working in a fast-paced, pressurized environment
- Resilience and emotional maturity
- To be self-motivated and take responsibility for your own development
- Sound problem solving ability
- High levels of energy and initiative
- Proven technical skills (SAP, SQL) and experience are advantageous, but not essential
Please ensure your Line Manager is aware and supports your application. Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the employment equity act.