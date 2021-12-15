Senior C# Developer – Pretoria – R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Dec 15, 2021

A client that prides themselves in their data driven digital activation and transformation journey and provides solutions to their customers specific needs is looking to onboard a Microsoft C# Software Developer.

Do your strengths lie in developing quality software and web applications and can you analyse and maintain existing software applications?

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field
  • Senior C# Developer
  • .Net
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Object Orientated
  • T_SQL
  • SQL
  • Server
  • Asp.Net MVC

Reference Number for this position is BV54208 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R700k Per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

