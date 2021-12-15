Senior C# Developer – Pretoria – R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A client that prides themselves in their data driven digital activation and transformation journey and provides solutions to their customers specific needs is looking to onboard a Microsoft C# Software Developer.

Do your strengths lie in developing quality software and web applications and can you analyse and maintain existing software applications?

Apply today and let’s discuss further!

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field

Senior C# Developer

.Net

C#

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Object Orientated

T_SQL

SQL

Server

Asp.Net MVC

Reference Number for this position is BV54208 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R700k Per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

JavaScript

CSS

HTML

SQL

Asp.Net MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position