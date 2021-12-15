Senior C# Developer – Pretoria – R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A client that prides themselves in their data driven digital activation and transformation journey and provides solutions to their customers specific needs is looking to onboard a Microsoft C# Software Developer.
Do your strengths lie in developing quality software and web applications and can you analyse and maintain existing software applications?
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field
- Senior C# Developer
- .Net
- C#
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- Object Orientated
- T_SQL
- SQL
- Server
- Asp.Net MVC
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- JavaScript
- CSS
- HTML
- SQL
- Asp.Net MVC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma