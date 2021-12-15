Senior SAP Developer at The City of Cape Town

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY

SENIOR SAP DEVELOPER:(IN THE FOLLOWING DISCIPLINES ABAP, OO, UI5)

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 107/21 – CIVIC CENTRE

Requirements:

Minimum National Diploma plus SAP certification/ Bachelor’s degree

A minimum of five (5) years’ technical SAP UI5 relevant experience

SAP/ERP certification is recommended.

Key performance areas:

Developing solutions for business requirements across functional streams providing an expert resource service in meeting business needs as well as providing thought leadership

Analysing and solving business problems or realising business opportunities as well as continually seeking to improve the current business practices by implementing solutions that enhance productivity, reduces costs and improves services

Managing projects or portions of projects ensuring effective delivery of projects

Maintaining and developing skills in order to meet the standards by business regarding their needs.

