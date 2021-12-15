Senior Software Developer (Logistics) at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

TFG Infotec Job Advert: Senior Software Developer Logistics

With a vision to be the leading global fashion lifestyle retailer, The Foschini Group (TFG) consists of 23 stylish retail brands, 10 service divisions, over 2,000 stores, over 20 000 employees, 3.5 million customers and more than 17 billion in annual turnover! We are an innovative force with a passion for retail. TFG Infotec, the dedicated IT division of TFG, provides innovative, strategic and cost effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means: working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

Are you interested in Retail Supply Chain and Logistics?

As a member of the manufacturing and logistics team, this position will be a key contributor in the logistics space for various critical applications/systems.

This position is expected to:

Work with Manhattan WMS solution to support TFG Distribution Centres across South Africa

Understand warehouse management processes.

Work experience requirements:

Good communication (verbal and written) with system users, the business community and IT staff.

Manage own work to delivery according to deadlines and be accountable for delivery of work.

Demonstrate a commitment to customer service; displaying problem resolution and support capabilities.

Gather functional requirements; perform functional setup and configuration, fit-gap analysis, go-live activities and production support.

Create/update functional specification documents.

Report specification and development of Microsoft SQL Reporting Services (SSRS).

Problem solving of the Warehouse Management Systems(WMS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) systems in the retail business

Collaborate with other enterprise IT teams and Manhattan to establish integrations in/out of WMS to support the required end to end business processes

Create test cases/scripts and perform unit and integration testing, while also supporting user testing

Experience in discerning true business requirements rather than wants

Ability to adapt to rapidly changing technology and apply it to business needs

Must be assertive self-starter with a “can do” attitude and excellent organizational skills

Proven resource in developing systems requirements, proposing best practices, designing and prototyping, testing, training and defining support procedures.

Excellent analytical and decision-making skill

You should have:

Experience developing, supporting or implementing packaged application software

Experience implementingsupporting Manhattan (WMOS or SCALE) Platform Suite of offerings (WMOSSCIDOMTMSMIF)

Experience with data analysis, troubleshooting or developing complex PLSQL in Oracle or related relational database

The following skills would be advantageous :

: Working experience of Distribution CentreWarehouse systems



Knowledge of other programming or scripting language

Professional Qualification Requirements :

: Undergraduate degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or equivalent experience in IT



Bachelor’s or Masters degree in computer science, engineering or Supply chain related technical field

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

