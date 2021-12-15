Senior Systems Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

Foschini Group (TFG) is looking for a Senior Systems Analyst to join its Financial Services & VAS technology team!

As one of South Africa’s leading independent retailers, TFG is proud to offer a comprehensive portfolio of 22 retail brands that cover clothing, footwear, jewellery, sportswear, mobile phones and technology products and home stores. We strive to be leaders in the fashion and lifestyle sectors of the retail industry in Africa. Our diverse brands allow us to push the boundaries of the retail industry in new and innovative ways – helping us to achieve our goal.

TFG has built the business through innovative differentiation, new business development, acquisition and expansion, and is dedicated to the development and implementation of world-class IT systems, infrastructure and optimised processes.

The Team is looking for an experienced and versatile Systems Analyst to provide to provide technical solutions for existing and new business challenges and opportunities.

Your key areas of responsibility will include:

Responsible for bridging the gap between business problems and its technological solutions

Working across teams to bring solution components together

Performing system analyses on software programs, applications and web services

Establishing the contribution that technology can make to meeting business objectives

With intimate knowledge of Financial Services & Value-added services business processes and functions, ensure the business requirements developed by the business analyst is converted/developed into technical artefacts

Determining system efficiency and functionality by liaising with internal departments and end-users

Obtaining apaproval for system solution design from Engineering Management team

Ensuring end-user proficiency with enhanced/new systems, programs and applications across impacted areas/departments

Monitoring, measuring and providing feedback on enhanced/new software programs/applications performance to ensure consistent value delivery.

Where relevant, guiding senior management and business users responsible for managing and operating new/enhanced technology changes towards accepting change.

Actively guiding, coaching and mentoring other Technical business analysts where relevant.

To qualify for this position you will need:

A relevant tertiary education

Extensive experience in technical business analysis in a related industry.

Knowledge of programming languages and system integration solutions

Proven proficiency in working on medium to large, complex projects

Proven ability to run/facilitate workshops and meetings

Sound business acumen with a strong focus on delivering excellent customer service

Clear leadership and the ability to influence and persuade

A high level of credibility

The ability to absorb complex information quickly

The ability to communicate effectively at all levels to both technical and non-technical audiences

The ability to assess and evaluate risk

Ability to keep up with IT advancements

The ability to act independently when faced with complex situations

Essential skills to be successful in this role:

Strong organisational and planning skills

Strong collaboration and team building skills

Excellent diagramming and communication skills

Excellent analytical and problem solving skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent writing and reporting skills

High level of influence and credibility

Experience and | or knowledge that will be to your advantage:

Knowledge of programming Languages i.e. SQL, .NET

Skilled in writing Use Cases for Functional requirements

Creating Wireframes for Visual requirements

Creating Data Models for Data requirements

Relevant BPM Certification (e.g. CBPP)

Relevant BA Certification (e.g. CBAP | CCBA)

Financial and Value added services, within a retail environment, knowledge and experience will be an advantage

Retail experience and a broad working knowledge of retail processes and technology

Broad experience in and knowledge of TFG retail business and systems will be an advantage

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the employment equity act.

Learn more/Apply for this position