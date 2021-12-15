Server Systems Engineer(WSS) at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our Windows Server Systems portfolio. If you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class IT Solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

The Windows Server Systems team is responsible for the support of the Microsoft back-office applications, such as Active Directory, DNS, DHCP and Exchange. The team also support some critical business applications / platforms such as Rightfax, Enterprise Vault (e-mail archiving) and VMWare. The team operates in an exciting environment, working with new technologies as well as being the production custodians for a myriad of critical business applications through the enforcement of and adherence to strict change management procedures.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

Key performance areas:

Daily server system maintenance and monitoring

Daily Active Directory maintenance and service monitoring and health checks

Supporting applications on Windows servers and providing 3rd level support

Problem resolution and fault finding

Windows server administration, support and disaster recovery procedures

Ensuring that security standards are adhered to

Testing and evaluating new server software products and server-related hardware

Providing technical assistance in projects

Providing support and technical advice

Documenting and updating server administration, disaster recovery and security procedures

To qualify for this position you will need:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (Windows Server)

VMware certification

5 years relevant working experience in relation to: Microsoft Windows Server and Desktop Operating Systems Network protocols (TCP/IP) Windows Server Systems (i.e. Exchange, Active Directory, Terminal Services, IIS) Technical Project Management ITIL or similar service management principles Familiarity with HP server hardware platforms would be an advantage VMware vSphere 6

Strong organizational and planning skills

Excellent attention to detail, analytical and problem solving skills

A strong service orientation

To provide customer service as per agreed SLA’s

To be deadline and target driven

Excellent communication skills, communicate effectively at all levels & liaise with the support teams and various divisions

Excellent listening, questioning and documenting skills

Ability to work independently, as well as within a team

Ability to work under pressure and display initiative

Strong administrative skills

To be reliable and able to work flexible hours

Ability to innovate and be able practically implement

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.

