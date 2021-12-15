Software Analyst (Logistics) at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our Merchandise and Supply Chain IT portfolio. If you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class IT Solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer outcomes.

TFG Logistics has experienced significant Distribution Centre unit growth over the last year with the acquisition of Jet Retail Business. There are strategic plans to expand the Distribution System Capability extensively over the next 3 years providing an exceptional opportunity for the successful IT candidate to be involved in defining and delivering these Supply Chain IT solutions, primarily Manhattan Warehouse Management system.

Responsibilities:

Communicate with system users, the business community and IT staff. Manage own work to delivery according to deadlines and be accountable for delivery of work.

Gather functional requirements; perform functional setup and configuration, fit-gap analysis, go-live activities and production support.

Create/update system solution and functional specification documents.

Configuration and administration of Manhattan Warehouse Management System.

Problem solving of the Manhattan Warehouse Management system and Advanced Shipping Notice System, and other solutions in the TFG Logistics space.

Collaborate with other enterprise IT teams and Vendors to establish integrations in/out of systems to support the required end to end business processes

Create test cases/scripts and perform unit and integration testing, while also supporting user testing

Experience in discerning true business requirements and fit for purpose and fit for use solutions

Ability to adapt to rapidly changing technology and apply it to business needs

Proven resource in developing systems requirements, proposing best practices, designing and prototyping, testing, training and defining support procedures.

Requirements:

Have a relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ systems analysis experience defining, designing and configurating application solutions

Have a good understanding of warehouse management processes

Demonstrate a commitment to customer service; displaying problem resolution and support capabilities.

Must be assertive self-starter with a “can do” attitude and excellent organizational skills

Excellent analytical and decision-making skill

Advantageous:

Experience or knowledge about Cognos reporting tool, SSRS, Oracle Database is advantageous

Please ensure your Line Manager is aware and supports your application. Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

