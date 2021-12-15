Software Engineer (Logistics) at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our Merchandise and Supply Chain IT portfolio. If you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class IT Solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer outcomes.

TFG Logistics has experienced significant Distribution Centre unit growth over the last year with the acquisition of Jet Retail Business. There are strategic plans to expand the Distribution System Capability extensively over the next 3 years providing an exceptional opportunity for the successful IT candidate to be involved in developing and delivering these Supply Chain IT solutions, primarily Manhattan Warehouse Management system.

Responsibilities:

Design, code, test and implement integration and supporting application development components for Manhattan Warehouse Management System

Understand warehouse management processes

Align with Development architecture and engineering guidelines and standards for developing components and APIs for the enterprise

Requirements:

Have a relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ software engineering experience developing integration and application solutions

Have proven experience developing APIs, REST and web services (Web API, REST)

Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core, Entity Framework, C#, Web API, Oracle database

Have a good understanding of HTML, XML and MS SQL Database

Knowledge about Manhattan Warehouse Management system, Azure DevOps, GitHub, Apache Kafka, UnixRed Hat Linux scripting would be an advantage

A strong commitment to professional service delivery

Planning and organizing ability

Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

