Solutions Architect at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

TFG’s mission is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing its international footprint by providing innovative products, creative customer experiences and by leveraging its portfolio of diverse brands to differentiate its offering.

With 28 retail brands that trade in fashion, jewellery, accessories, sporting and outdoor apparel, cellular, home ware and furniture, TFG is one of the leading retail groups in Africa. Besides South Africa, TFG also has a presence in Ghana, Botswana, Zambia, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland and Kenya through various TFG retail brands.

TFG Infotec is a dynamic, well-established Information and Communication Technology (ICT) organisation dedicated to the development and implementation of world-class IT systems and infrastructure for TFG (The Foschini Group).

As TFG’s centralised IT division, INFOTEC provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

The CRM Marketing and Analytics team are responsible for the group analytics of customer behaviour, propensities and marketing campaigns to engage our cash and credit customer base. We have an exciting opportunity for a Solution Architect with a sharp analytical mind to get involved in tier 1 to work with the domain specialists to design optimal solutions. This is an excellent opportunity to assist in making TFG a data driven organisation with the Customer in mind.

If you have sound architecture experience and a proven record for creating and delivering high quality solutions, in support of the business strategy and requirements, then join our commitment to developing and maintaining world-class IT solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on people, process and technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

Key performance areas:

Provide architectural and design leadership across solutions produced/consumed in/by the division.

Provide hands on architecture, design and technical assistance to development teams.

Provide architecture and technology direction and guidance across the division.

Ensure the architecture and design of solutions maximise reuse of components and services.

Ensure development teams adhere to existing principles, standards and best practices.

Assist in architecture/design reviews to ensure consistency across solutions + functional domains.

Assist analysts to translate requirements into highly flexible, scalable + interoperable solutions.

Assist Development Architecture with formulation and maintenance of principles and standards.

Assist Development Architecture to develop and drive reusable patterns, components and services.

Assist Enterprise Architecture to drive and govern adoption of architectural strategy across division.

Perform research and development for new and innovative approaches and technologies.

Produce relevant documentation required to support the architecture and design of the solutions.

You will have:

A relevant tertiary qualification

A minimum of 5 years’ development experience

A minimum of 3 years’ solution architecture experience

Solid experience in architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, microservices, etc.)

Solid experience in large scale database architecture and design

Solid experience in software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, DevOps, Scrum)

Solid experience developing solutions using Microsoft technologies

Solid track record with successful delivery in the solution architecture discipline

Broad deep knowledge in cloud, databases, integration, networks, operating systems and services

Broad high-level knowledge in AI, blockchain, bots, IoT, Kafka, Java, Oracle and SharePoint

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills

Strong conflict management skills

Excellent written communication and presentation skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent organisation skills

The ability to persuade and influence

A focus on delivering results and meeting customer expectation

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.

Learn more/Apply for this position