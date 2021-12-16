Business Systems Analyst (Swift Payments / Forex experience)

The systems analyst is responsible to convert business initiatives into world class IT Solutions. The systems analysis and design efforts will extend to both existing and/or new systems and databases.

The systems analyst is responsible to research problems, plan solutions, recommend solutions and coordinate development to meet the needs of business/other external stakeholders.

The System Analyst will interact with product owners, business analysts or solution strategists (when outsourced to business) and the QA Team. The Systems Analyst will also be required to interact with other project team members like vendors (for COTS systems), project managers, project sponsors, product managers and project stakeholders.

The role will require several speciality domains as enumerated below. Each individual project may require one or more of the undermentioned functions to be performed.,. and the analyst may specialise in all or several of these functions.

Qualifications

Degree or Diploma and/or CBAP Certification.

Experience

7 to 10 years relevant systems analysis experience, as enumerated above.

4 to 5 years Payments and Forex industry domain experience

Strong working knowledge of Use Cases and UML.

Exposure to the system or applications being developed would be an added advantage.

All elements that make up the Forex IT infrastructure.

Development and Production Incident Management.

Scope Change Management.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Systems Analysis

Swift Payments

Forex

UML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

