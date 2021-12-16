Java (BackEnd) Developer

We are currently recruiting for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Be a part of a passionate team of Software Engineers working with an exciting tech stack consisting of exclusively open source projects, including primarily Spring Boot, Spring Cloud and other Spring portfolio projects in cloud native Java architectures.

Be comfortable authoring and supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins or similar tools, ultimately deploying to a multi-site Kubernetes environment where you will be able to support and manage your applications all the way to production. This also means you’ll be comfortable using and configuring modern observability techniques, including aggregated logging via an ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus / Grafana / Instana and tracing using Zipkin / Jaeger.

If you enjoy a large degree of autonomy and are comfortable with the responsibility this demands, as well as owning the complete lifecycle of your tasks, come join our team and contribute to moving a bank to modern, cloud first architectures.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

5 years + experience

Excellent understanding of java 8+

Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Experience with test-driven development and domain driven development

Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring

Solid understanding of messaging protocol like SOAP and REST

Experience with open-source relational database management system

Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss

Good understanding frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus), ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)

Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git

Experience with appropriate unit testing framework(s)

Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.

Comfortable with stubbing tools like wiremock and/or hoverfly

Experience with scripting languages like Bash and/or Python

Familiar with OAuth and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos as well

Familiar with Docker & Rancher

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

