Senior SQL DBA

Dec 16, 2021

My client who is situated in the Pretoria region is seeking to appoint a Senior SQL candidate with Azure experience. The company offers a hybrid work from home opportunity.
Must have Solid Technical knowledge and experience with

  • Minimum 7 years SQL Server database administration experience
  • Minimum 4 year working experience with SQL [Phone Number Removed];
  • Reporting Services/Power BI
  • Integration Services
  • All forms of SQL Replication
  • Always On Groups
  • SQL Azure support

Must have working experience in

  • SQL Server 2008/2012/and [Phone Number Removed];)
  • Transact-SQL
  • Replication (Merge and Transactional)

