Senior SQL DBA

My client who is situated in the Pretoria region is seeking to appoint a Senior SQL candidate with Azure experience. The company offers a hybrid work from home opportunity.
Must have Solid Technical knowledge and experience with
- Minimum 7 years SQL Server database administration experience
- Minimum 4 year working experience with SQL [Phone Number Removed];
- Reporting Services/Power BI
- Integration Services
- All forms of SQL Replication
- Always On Groups
- SQL Azure support
Must have working experience in
- SQL Server 2008/2012/and [Phone Number Removed];)
- Transact-SQL
- Replication (Merge and Transactional)
