Senior SQL DBA

My client who is situated in the Pretoria region is seeking to appoint a Senior SQL candidate with Azure experience. The company offers a hybrid work from home opportunity.

Must have Solid Technical knowledge and experience with

Minimum 7 years SQL Server database administration experience

Minimum 4 year working experience with SQL [Phone Number Removed];

Reporting Services/Power BI

Integration Services

All forms of SQL Replication

Always On Groups

SQL Azure support

Must have working experience in

SQL Server 2008/2012/and [Phone Number Removed];)

Transact-SQL

Replication (Merge and Transactional)

