Data Analyst at Headhunters

Dec 17, 2021

Our national client, a market leader, based in Kempton Park is looking for an experienced Data Analyst to join their dynamic team.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric/Equivalent
  • Completed diploma or higher certificate in Data Science, Data Analysis, Statistics or similar;
  • Strong mathematical and problem solving skills;
  • Knowledge and experience in database design, data models, data mining and segmentation;
  • Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages used for data set analyzing;
  • Knowledge of languages like python and SQL;
  • Knowledge of how to create accurate algorithms to datasets to find solutions;
  • Experience and proven track record in data analysis
  • Excellent communication/presentation, time management and team working skills;
  • Adept to queries, writing reports and conducting presentations;
  • Extremely accurate with high attention to detail;
  • Clear criminal and credit record

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Using automated tools to extract data from primary and secondary sources, performing analysis to assess quality and meaning of data
  • Identifying/Removing corrupted data and fixing coding errors and related problems
  • Developing/Maintaining data systems reorganizing data in a readable format
  • Filter Data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to identify and correct code problems
  • Using statistical tools to identify, analyse, and interpret patterns and trends in complex data sets that could be helpful for the diagnosis and prediction; working with the E-commerce team to identify and track the affect of changes to the system
  • Assigning numerical value to essential business functions so that business performance can be assessed and compared over periods of time.
  • Preparing and Presenting reports for the management stating trends, patterns, and predictions using relevant data
  • Working with E-business, Marketing, Support and management heads to identify process improvement opportunities, propose system modifications, and devise data governance strategies.
  • Preparing final analysis reports for the stakeholders to understand the data-analysis steps, enabling them to take important decisions based on various facts and trends.

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have nit heard back from us within 2 weeks.

Learn more/Apply for this position