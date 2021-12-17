Data Analyst at Headhunters

Our national client, a market leader, based in Kempton Park is looking for an experienced Data Analyst to join their dynamic team.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Equivalent

Completed diploma or higher certificate in Data Science, Data Analysis, Statistics or similar;

Strong mathematical and problem solving skills;

Knowledge and experience in database design, data models, data mining and segmentation;

Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages used for data set analyzing;

Knowledge of languages like python and SQL;

Knowledge of how to create accurate algorithms to datasets to find solutions;

Experience and proven track record in data analysis

Excellent communication/presentation, time management and team working skills;

Adept to queries, writing reports and conducting presentations;

Extremely accurate with high attention to detail;

Clear criminal and credit record

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Using automated tools to extract data from primary and secondary sources, performing analysis to assess quality and meaning of data

Identifying/Removing corrupted data and fixing coding errors and related problems

Developing/Maintaining data systems reorganizing data in a readable format

Filter Data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to identify and correct code problems

Using statistical tools to identify, analyse, and interpret patterns and trends in complex data sets that could be helpful for the diagnosis and prediction; working with the E-commerce team to identify and track the affect of changes to the system

Assigning numerical value to essential business functions so that business performance can be assessed and compared over periods of time.

Preparing and Presenting reports for the management stating trends, patterns, and predictions using relevant data

Working with E-business, Marketing, Support and management heads to identify process improvement opportunities, propose system modifications, and devise data governance strategies.

Preparing final analysis reports for the stakeholders to understand the data-analysis steps, enabling them to take important decisions based on various facts and trends.

