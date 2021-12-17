Java EE Developer

About the Role
- This is a dynamic and challenging Java developer position that will expose you to a multitude of technologies from Java EE to configuring and interfacing embedded systems.
- You will form part of the development arm of the DevOps team working on mission critical software solutions, specifically focused on the Mining Industry.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications:
- Bachelors / BSc Degree in Computer Science, IT or related field
- Matric
Experience Required:
- 3 – 5 years’ experience within a Java Programming / Development role
- Understanding of the Maven build environment
- Working experience within the Mining, Engineering and/or Industrial Sector (Beneficial)
Technical competence / Technologies Experience:
- Experience in Java EE and knowledge of EE internals such as JTA, EJB’s, CDI, JPA, JMS and thread management
- JAX-RS / JAX-WS web services development
- JavaFX
- MQTT (Internet of Things)
- Working with Atlassian JIRA / Confluence using Agile concepts
- Wildfly / Glassfish application server experience
- Python (Pandas & Plotly – Beneficial)
- Relational Databases (MySQL & PostgreSQL)
- Test driven development experience (utilising JUnit and Arquillian)
- Docker Containers
- DevOps experience (Beneficial)
- Jasper Report Server (Beneficial)
- Tableau Data Visualisation (Beneficial)
- Linux & Bash scripting
- Experience on the Raspberry Pi platform (Beneficial)
Duties and deliverables:
- Gathering of requirements (meeting with clients, if deemed necessary) and drafting of functional specifications.
- Development as related to projects and requirements from clients.
- Maintenance on existing software, features, hotfixes and dealing with technical department etc.
Behavioural Competence & Personal Attributes
- Fast learner & Self-disciplined
- Strong communication skills in English (both written & verbal)
- Strong Analytical skills
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- Maven
- EE Internals
- Java EE
- MySQL
- PostgreSQL
- Docker
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree