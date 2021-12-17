Java EE Developer

Dec 17, 2021

About the Role

  • This is a dynamic and challenging Java developer position that will expose you to a multitude of technologies from Java EE to configuring and interfacing embedded systems.
  • You will form part of the development arm of the DevOps team working on mission critical software solutions, specifically focused on the Mining Industry.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

  • Bachelors / BSc Degree in Computer Science, IT or related field
  • Matric

Experience Required:

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience within a Java Programming / Development role
  • Understanding of the Maven build environment
  • Working experience within the Mining, Engineering and/or Industrial Sector (Beneficial)

Technical competence / Technologies Experience:

  • Experience in Java EE and knowledge of EE internals such as JTA, EJB’s, CDI, JPA, JMS and thread management
  • JAX-RS / JAX-WS web services development
  • JavaFX
  • MQTT (Internet of Things)
  • Working with Atlassian JIRA / Confluence using Agile concepts
  • Wildfly / Glassfish application server experience
  • Python (Pandas & Plotly – Beneficial)
  • Relational Databases (MySQL & PostgreSQL)
  • Test driven development experience (utilising JUnit and Arquillian)
  • Docker Containers
  • DevOps experience (Beneficial)
  • Jasper Report Server (Beneficial)
  • Tableau Data Visualisation (Beneficial)
  • Linux & Bash scripting
  • Experience on the Raspberry Pi platform (Beneficial)

Duties and deliverables:

  • Gathering of requirements (meeting with clients, if deemed necessary) and drafting of functional specifications.
  • Development as related to projects and requirements from clients.
  • Maintenance on existing software, features, hotfixes and dealing with technical department etc.

Behavioural Competence & Personal Attributes

  • Fast learner & Self-disciplined
  • Strong communication skills in English (both written & verbal)
  • Strong Analytical skills

Desired Skills:

  • Java Programming
  • Maven
  • EE Internals
  • Java EE
  • MySQL
  • PostgreSQL
  • Docker
  • DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position