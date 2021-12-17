Junior Full stack Developer

Dec 17, 2021

The Role: Essential Qualification:

  • Bachelor??s degree in computer science, information technology, or engineering.
  • 2+ years of experience building large-scale software applications.
  • Experience building hybrid web applications.
  • Experience designing and integrating RESTful APIs.
  • Knowledge of C#, .Net 6, Angular, Javascript/Typescript and NoSQL / SQL.
  • Entry level understanding of Azure.
  • Excellent debugging and optimization skills.
  • Unit/integration testing experience.
  • Fluency in English

Skills and Experience: Experience Required:

  • 1-year fixed term contract, either on a permanent employment or a consulting basis.
Key Accountabilities:

  • Work across the full stack, building highly scalable distributed solutions that enable positive user experiences and measurable business growth.
  • Develop new features and infrastructure development in support of rapidly emerging business and project requirements.
  • Assume leadership of new projects from conceptualization to deployment through staging to live environments.
  • Ensure application performance, uptime, and scale, maintaining high standards of code quality and thoughtful application design.
  • Work with agile development methodologies, adhering to best practices and pursuing continued learning opportunities.
  • Participate in all aspects of agile software development including design, implementation, and deployment.
  • Architect and provide guidance on building end-to-end systems optimized for speed and scale.
  • Work primarily in C#, .Net 6, Angular and Javascript/Typescript.
  • Understand and work with azure serverless functions

