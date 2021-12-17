Junior Full stack Developer

The Role: Essential Qualification:
- Bachelor??s degree in computer science, information technology, or engineering.
- 2+ years of experience building large-scale software applications.
- Experience building hybrid web applications.
- Experience designing and integrating RESTful APIs.
- Knowledge of C#, .Net 6, Angular, Javascript/Typescript and NoSQL / SQL.
- Entry level understanding of Azure.
- Excellent debugging and optimization skills.
- Unit/integration testing experience.
- Fluency in English
Skills and Experience: Experience Required:
- 1-year fixed term contract, either on a permanent employment or a consulting basis.
- 2+ years of experience building large-scale software applications.
Key Accountabilities:
- Work across the full stack, building highly scalable distributed solutions that enable positive user experiences and measurable business growth.
- Develop new features and infrastructure development in support of rapidly emerging business and project requirements.
- Assume leadership of new projects from conceptualization to deployment through staging to live environments.
- Ensure application performance, uptime, and scale, maintaining high standards of code quality and thoughtful application design.
- Work with agile development methodologies, adhering to best practices and pursuing continued learning opportunities.
- Participate in all aspects of agile software development including design, implementation, and deployment.
- Architect and provide guidance on building end-to-end systems optimized for speed and scale.
- Work primarily in C#, .Net 6, Angular and Javascript/Typescript.
- Understand and work with azure serverless functions