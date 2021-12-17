Lead Software Developer

Our client is the largest provider of software development education in Southern Africa, and one of the largest globally. Counted among the top education technology startups in EMEA with headquarters in Cape Town and London, they support learners from over 40 countries in changing into fulfilling tech careers. They are dedicated to closing the global tech skills gap and we achieve this by integrating tech education with human mentorship and expert code review, lowering the cost of accessing tech careers.

ABOUT THE ROLE

As the lead software engineer you will be responsible for leading our engineering team and, initiating and executing on all aspects of our bespoke software platforms, including but not limited to:

Our student portal

Our mentor portals

Our placements portal

Our website and payment gateways

Our sign up flows

Our data analysis platforms

Our tech stack consists primarily of Python, Django, AWS (EC2, RDS, S3, Lambda, SQS, SNS, CloudWatch, Route53), Postgres, and a little bit of Ubuntu.

To excel in this role, you should be a creative problem solver, have advanced technical skills, high standards and the ability to communicate effectively with multiple stakeholders.

Depending on applicant preference, this job can be fully remote.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead the engineering team in initiating and executing all aspects of our software platforms

Lead the technical implementation of projects while effectively delegating and collaborating with other members of the engineering team

Coach and mentor developer teams

Plan sprint cycles and timelines within any framework that works for you and the specific team you’re working with

Communicate with technical people through clear and readable code and documentation as well as communicate with non-technical people and translate their requirements into implementable milestones and smaller goals

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum

5+ years of experience in software development as a developer

Experience with Python, Django, Postgres and AWS

Experience leading a cross functional team of engineers

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Thrives in a fast-paced environment and able to adapt in line with or ahead of external changes

Preferred

1+ years of managing or supervising a developer team

Prior tech startup experience in a fast-paced, high-growth environment

BENEFITS

Flexible & remote working: We are a remote-friendly organisation and offer flexible work options.

Generous annual leave, life cover and medical benefits: We provide 19 annual leave days as part of our leave policy along with two half-days that can be taken at your discretion. We also provide health insurance/medical aid contribution and group life cover for our team.

Join the heart of tech in Africa, the US, and Europe: You’ll work with the best of the best in edtech and developer education. Join one of the most ambitious and highest performing tech companies in the space, with a founding team that draws their former experience from companies such as Google, Amazon, GetSmarter/2U, and Yoco.

Life-changing work: Solve real problems that make education and tech careers accessible to those who need it most: you’re allowed to brag about it.

Desired Skills:

python

django

aws

postgres

Learn more/Apply for this position