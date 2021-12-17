Project Manager (Built Evivronment)

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Accountable for working with the District Hub Team to implement initiatives as directed by the District Hub manager. Initiatives are defined, amongst others, as projects / programmes / internal and or special assignments.
- Work as a part of a team to manage and oversee intergovernmental and district initiatives and provide support on the implementation thereof.
- Responsible for leading and or supporting multiple projects or initiatives with competing deadlines and challenges.
- Responsible for the successful outcome of the initiatives and takes responsibility for its success.
- Facilitate or participate in project tasks such as the project kick-off, site survey, client intera
- Lead and/or participate in status engagements with stakeholders, discussing project status, best practices, and progress to complete implementation.
- Deliver standardised stakeholder engagement, training and change management to ensure the successful adoption of the initiatives.
- Communicate with stakeholders throughout the implementation process in consultation with the DDM Hub Manager and team.
- Develop supporting documentation for the implementation process in consultation with the DDM Hub Manager and team.
- Ensure adherence to the DDM reporting guidelines and toolkits set out by the DDM programme managers and working with the DDM administrators to ensure adequate document control of the project records
- Coordinates and monitors completion of assigned initiatives, activity plans in the performance management system and manages data collection to track, analyse and evaluate implementation of initiatives.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Relevant B degree in the Built-in-Environment field.
- Registration as a Professional Project Manager with the SACPCMP is required.
- Professional registration with the Project Management Institute (PMI) will be an added advantage.
- Extensive work experience as an implementation support specialist across multiple areas of government (approximately 7 – 10 years).
- Proven experience of at least 7 10 years in leading and supporting the implementation of multiple projects or programmes with competing deadlines and challenges.