SAP Functional Consultant

Dec 17, 2021

A relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, BCom Information Systems), with a minimum of 5 – 8 years’ relevant business systems experience, and an SAP certification

  • Be able to work independently, as well as within a team
  • Be able to work under pressure and use initiative
  • To be able to make decisions and meet deadlines whilst working in a fast-paced, pressurized environment
  • Strong Financial acumen together with analytical and problem-solving skills
  • To be self-motivated and take responsibility for your own development

Have good communication skills, both written and verbal

Proven technical skills (SAP functional experience, integration experience, RFC, API, Idoc)
Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ relevant experience
Retail experience
Proven technical skills (SAP certification, integration experience, RFC, API, Idoc)

Desired Skills:

  • Retail
  • Integration
  • SAP Functional

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position