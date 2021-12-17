SAP Functional Consultant

A relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, BCom Information Systems), with a minimum of 5 – 8 years’ relevant business systems experience, and an SAP certification
- Be able to work independently, as well as within a team
- Be able to work under pressure and use initiative
- To be able to make decisions and meet deadlines whilst working in a fast-paced, pressurized environment
- Strong Financial acumen together with analytical and problem-solving skills
- To be self-motivated and take responsibility for your own development
Have good communication skills, both written and verbal
Proven technical skills (SAP functional experience, integration experience, RFC, API, Idoc)
Retail experience
Desired Skills:
- Retail
- Integration
- SAP Functional
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma