Site Reliability Software Engineer

This position reports to Engineering Team Lead

We are looking for a Site Reliability Software Engineer to work on our SRE team, who has initiative and is comfortable taking ownership over assigned projects while working collaboratively in a team environment. The engineer will need to work with technical colleagues and must be comfortable gathering and organizing information into a sensible action plan.

The high level

Design, develop and test code written in Golang, Bash and Python

Building tooling around DevOps and Software Engineering best practices

Draft technical specifications and briefs

Monitor latency, performance, efficiency, and change management.

Passionate about improving resilience and observability of distributed systems

Perform code reviews

Maintain and improve code quality

Write and deploy robust and backwards compatible code

Your qualifications & experience

Minimum 3 years experience in a DevOps/SRE role or similar

Knowledge of CompSci theory (networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing)

Version control experience (Git preferred)

Experience setting up and deploying containerized environments (Docker & Kubernetes preferred)

Experience in configuring and deploying a wide range of web applications (Django / Flask / Laravel / Express / etc)

Experience in configuring and deploying CI/CD tools and pipelines (Jenkins preferred)

Experience working in a Mac/Linux environment

Experience with metrics & monitoring systems (Prometheus / Grafana / NewRelic / ElasticAPM / etc)

Proficiency in Bash scripting and Python

Bonus points

B.Sc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field

Service and event driven architectures experience (PubSub)

Experience with e-commerce based applications

Google Cloud experience (Compute Engine / Kubernetes Engine / App Engine / BigQuery / CloudSQL / etc)

Experience working with caching systems such as Varnish, Redis, Memcached, etc

Relational Database systems experience (MySQL / PostgreSQL preferred)

Proficiency in Golang

The skills we need

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Strong drive for results

Be comfortable working within a team

Good communication skills

Build and maintain relationships

Desired Skills:

DevOps

SRE

Golang

bash

python

