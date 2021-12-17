Snr BI Developer (PowerBI) at Top Vitae

Dec 17, 2021

The Information Systems Manager will ensure that systems are operational, well implemented and providing actionable information through business intelligence initiatives.

Responsibilities:

  • Meet deadlines and project / implementation milestones
  • Provide technical solutions that resolve business pain points
  • Provide Business Intelligence insight through well-crafted visualizations
  • Oversee and maintain up time for business-critical systems
  • Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms
  • Manage internal and external teams effectively
  • Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously

Requirements:

  • Proven technical skill in the application and BI development space
  • Sound knowledge of database design and implementation (Applications & BI Datawarehouse)
  • Ability to interpret user requirements and implement to user satisfaction
  • Strong analytical and root cause analysis skills
  • Customer service orientation
  • Building relationships
  • Excellent planning and organisational skills
  • Excellent communication skills, verbal and written
  • Strong leadership and managerial competencies

Qualifications:

  • A minimum qualification of NQF 6 level within Information Systems, or CTI equivalent.
  • 5 years working experience with Information Systems is essential.
  • Previous experience in leading technical teams will be advantageous.

About The Employer:

A large FMCG concern is looking for an Information Systems Manager with a strong BI development and Database Design background to join their dynamic team.

