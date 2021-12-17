Snr BI Developer (PowerBI) at Top Vitae

The Information Systems Manager will ensure that systems are operational, well implemented and providing actionable information through business intelligence initiatives.

Responsibilities:

Meet deadlines and project / implementation milestones

Provide technical solutions that resolve business pain points

Provide Business Intelligence insight through well-crafted visualizations

Oversee and maintain up time for business-critical systems

Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms

Manage internal and external teams effectively

Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously

Requirements:

Proven technical skill in the application and BI development space

Sound knowledge of database design and implementation (Applications & BI Datawarehouse)

Ability to interpret user requirements and implement to user satisfaction

Strong analytical and root cause analysis skills

Customer service orientation

Building relationships

Excellent planning and organisational skills

Excellent communication skills, verbal and written

Strong leadership and managerial competencies

Qualifications:

A minimum qualification of NQF 6 level within Information Systems, or CTI equivalent.

5 years working experience with Information Systems is essential.

Previous experience in leading technical teams will be advantageous.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

A large FMCG concern is looking for an Information Systems Manager with a strong BI development and Database Design background to join their dynamic team.

Learn more/Apply for this position