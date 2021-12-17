Support Engineer

IT Support Engineer – Based in Ceres

Enter one of the most rapidly evolving and innovative fields on the planet. Join the frontline of the technological revolution and work with industry-defining solutions in the ICT and Infrastructure space.

We are looking for a dedicated and passionate IT Support Engineer. The potential candidate will be based in Ceres delivering IT support, for a variety of customers in the Overberg and Winelands area in line with customer contracts and ad hoc requirements.

The potential candidate will be based in Ceres, Cape Town.

Main duties and responsibilities

? Providing onsite support.

? Responding to, troubleshooting, and then resolving incidents detected by the monitoring tools in use by our Network Operations Centre.

? Using monitoring tools to proactively identify potential failures

? Using monitoring tools to proactively identify potential future incidents before they occur and resolving the underlying issue before the issue has any impact

? Perform root cause analysis of long-term issues and implement automation to combat repetitive issues mostly on servers but occasionally also on desktops

? Build trends on capacity, stability and performance so assist with service reporting

? Implement changes and small projects such as version upgrades and migrations

? Develop and enhance relationships and communication throughout the company with peers and individuals external to the company

Essential skills and experience

? Minimum 3 years’ overall experience in IT MSP Environment

? Experience with providing remote support on Windows operating systems

? Intermediate experience with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, IIS, File & Print etc.

? Experience on Dell, HP and IBM hardware

? Experience in Networking technology’s

? Patch management experience on endpoints and server infrastructure

? Fundamental understanding of IP addressing, subnetting and routing

? Strong communication (both written and verbally) and comfortable face to face

? Sound ITIL framework mind-set in terms of structured incident management, request management, change management, contractual scope aligned etc.

? Strong reporting

? Endpoint Security

? Microsoft systems

? VMware

? Veeam

? Hyper-V

? ITIL V3

Essentials qualifications

? A+

? N+

? MCSA MCSE

Behavioural characteristics and competencies

? Ability to work as part of a team

? Happy to work remotely as well as onsite when required

? Ability to perform well under pressure

? Strong customer service orientation and awareness of service level agreements

About The Employer:

Business Transformation is the name of the game. This Company is one of South Africa’s leading single-source providers of IT products and services. Armed with deep knowledge and an extensive skillset in the IT sphere, we help organizations evolve and streamline their business operations through industry-leading hardware and software solutions. By utilizing our broad range of skills and technologies, First Technology delivers IT products and services that support business-critical infrastructures and processes to businesses and organizations of all sizes and across every industry.

What sets Group apart is our business model.

The Group comprises an agile network of independently run companies across the three great South African hubs: Johannesburg, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal. With each company headquarters boasting its own board of directors, executive-level decisions are executed rapidly, and clients have direct access to any of the Directors when needed.

This distinctive business agility, combined with our corporate pricing benefits, allows us to deliver an unrivalled level of service to our customers. First Technology really is the perfect hybrid – we are uniquely positioned to offer friendly and local customer service, along with the best pricing, afforded to the biggest Tier 1 providers.

Our goal is to eliminate the pain and hassle of vendor management for our customers, allowing them to direct their focus at higher tier objectives. Additionally, our extensive network of trusted partners allows us to provide our customers with the full spectrum of IT-related solutions.

BEE RATING:

? We have achieved a Level 1 Contributor status

? We have 51% Black Ownership

? We have 30% Black Woman Ownership

? We have achieved a Procurement Recognition Level of 135%

? We have been rated in accordance with the Department of Trade and Industry’s ICT Sector Codes

We appreciate the effort of all applicants however due to the high volume of applications, only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical

pension

