Data Architect

5+ years leading a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

Experience with AWS data architecture a plus – Redshift, Athena, Glue, etc

BI Solutions, decision support systems, OLAP technology

Experience with modern data warehousing technologies

*10+ years experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

Desired Skills:

data architecture

business analysis

system analysis

oracle rdbms

agile

redshift

athena

glue

Learn more/Apply for this position