Data Architect

5+ years leading a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.
Experience with AWS data architecture a plus – Redshift, Athena, Glue, etc
BI Solutions, decision support systems, OLAP technology
Experience with modern data warehousing technologies
*10+ years experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)
Desired Skills:
- data architecture
- business analysis
- system analysis
- oracle rdbms
- agile
- redshift
- athena
- glue