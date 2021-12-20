Intermediate Business Analyst

My client in the Online Learning Solutions Sector, is looking for an Intermediate Business Analyst to help drive the implementation of projects across the organisation, define and scope projects, work closely with the business to identify key areas for improvement, prioritise needs, development of strategies to pursue them, development of actionable solutions, facilitate workshops to define business requirements, prepare detailed specifications including requirement and functional specifications and business cases, process design, mapping and re-engineering, project/solution implementation, manage process change within the business, manage projects independently and liaise with senior stakeholders, perform system and user testing, risk management and stakeholder management.

Minimum qualification requirements and skills:

Bachelors degree in Engineering or IT-related field

Minimum 5+ years relevant experience

Further studies/proven experience in project management would be beneficial

Exposure to supply chain or warehousing operations would be beneficial, but is not required

Advanced computer literacy (MS Office (especially Excel), SQL, data manipulation skills)

Experience in operational software would be beneficial, but is not required

Excellent organisational skills

A critical thinker with strong business judgement.

Strong problem-solving capabilities

Good communicator

