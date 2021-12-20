Mid to Senior Magento Developer at Reverside

Dec 20, 2021

We are looking forMagento DevelopersProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years of solid developmenthas a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Skills, Knowledge and Experience

Bachelors degree in Computer Science or related field
Magento Certification(s)
4+ years of Magento experience (Magento 2)
Advanced knowledge of Magento, JavaScript, HTML, PHP, CSS, and MySQL.
Experience with complete eCommerce lifecycle development.
Understanding of modern UI/UX trends.
Knowledge of Google Tag Manager, SEO, Google Analytics, and A/B Testing.
Strong attention to detail.
Experience with Google Cloud Platform implementations.
Solid experience using GraphQL, JSON, XML, Node.js
Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology.

  • Good professional communication skills.

  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly.

  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results.

  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices.

Learn more/Apply for this position