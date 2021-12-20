Mid to Senior Magento Developer at Reverside

We are looking forMagento DevelopersProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years of solid developmenthas a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Skills, Knowledge and Experience
Bachelors degree in Computer Science or related field
Magento Certification(s)
4+ years of Magento experience (Magento 2)
Advanced knowledge of Magento, JavaScript, HTML, PHP, CSS, and MySQL.
Experience with complete eCommerce lifecycle development.
Understanding of modern UI/UX trends.
Knowledge of Google Tag Manager, SEO, Google Analytics, and A/B Testing.
Strong attention to detail.
Experience with Google Cloud Platform implementations.
Solid experience using GraphQL, JSON, XML, Node.js
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology.
- Good professional communication skills.
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly.
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results.
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices.