Mid to Senior Magento Developer at Reverside

We are looking forMagento DevelopersProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years of solid developmenthas a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Skills, Knowledge and Experience

Bachelors degree in Computer Science or related field

Magento Certification(s)

4+ years of Magento experience (Magento 2)

Advanced knowledge of Magento, JavaScript, HTML, PHP, CSS, and MySQL.

Experience with complete eCommerce lifecycle development.

Understanding of modern UI/UX trends.

Knowledge of Google Tag Manager, SEO, Google Analytics, and A/B Testing.

Strong attention to detail.

Experience with Google Cloud Platform implementations.

Solid experience using GraphQL, JSON, XML, Node.js

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology.

Good professional communication skills.

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly.

Committed and dedicated to achieving results.

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices.

