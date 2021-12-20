Systems Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Producing logical, technical and configuration specifications.
- Carrying out systems analysis and design, system testing and user interface design.
- Compiling conceptual and detailed solution design documentation.
- Interpreting complex business requirements and providing potential solutions in conjunction with internal stakeholders and external vendors.
- Developing complex solutions, considering upstream/downstream workflow impacts.
- Compiling user manuals and overarching solution and configuration set-up and or development requirements and impacts.
- Technical design of applications based on requirements documentation, aligned with architectural guidelines and collaborating with the applicable external vendors.
- Creating Use Case Realization Documentation and a Logical Data Model.
- Creating System Integration Specifications.
- Analysing the existing landscape for services that can be reused.
- Providing progress reports for the Product Owner / Project Manager.
- Testing and implementation of application changes.
- Designing new or enhanced configurations to accommodate business needs.
- Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business/user requirements/ processes into a system design.
- Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation.
- Reviewing and editing requirements, specifications, business and systems processes and recommendations related to proposed solutions.
- Facilitating functional/technical design sessions with the development and technical teams.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary degree or diploma.
Skills / Experience:
- 5+ years experience performing a variety of systems analysis, design, configuration, installation, implementation, procurement, or technical support duties.
- Knowledge/Understanding of:
- Object-Orientation and UML
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Problem analysis and problem-solving techniques
- Impact analysis techniques
- Documentation frameworks, tools and standards
- Project Management Principles
- Knowledge of SWIFT will be an advantage
- SDLC Methodology
- Relevant program languages
- Strong verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines and Business Units.
- Good interpersonal and client-handling skills with the ability to manage expectations and explain technical detail.
- Knowledge of the Investment Administration environment would be an advantage.
- Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Systems Design
- SDLC