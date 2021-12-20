Technical Support (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic IT Consulting & Support Solutions provider seeks an ambitious Technical Support person to fill a 3-month contract role. You will be required to have working experience with Windows (Desktop & Server), Linux, MacOS, advanced knowledge of setup, administration of both Microsoft 365 & Azure, PBX and Connectivity, Ubiquiti, Fibre and installation and must be in possession of a valid Drivers License and own vehicle. You will also be expected to travel occasionally across the country for work. You must be available immediately.REQUIREMENTS:

Windows (Desktop & Server), Linux, and MacOS.

Microsoft 365 & Azure Products – Advanced and in-depth knowledge of setup, administration of both.

PBX and Connectivity (we have a PBX solution based on the FreePBX GUI managing Asterisk).

Ubiquiti Solutions Switches, gateways / firewalls and Access Points.

General troubleshooting on desktops, laptops, routers, printers, etc.

Knowledge of fibre and installation and managing of internet solutions relating to it as well as other alternate technologies.

Must have a Drivers License and own vehicle.

Must be prepared to travel to the different provinces for work.

