ICT Business / Systems Analyst at Headhunters

Our client in Humansdorp is seeking an experienced ICT Business / Systems Analyst.

Knowledge and Skills:

The successful candidate will hold a Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems / Commerce or equivalent degree / diploma in Information Technology.

The successful candidate will preferably have 5+ years’ experience in business/systems analysis or a related field.

The successful candidate will possess exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills, ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

The successful candidate will be experienced in training and providing change management linked to ERP solutions and hosted ICT applications, creating detailed reports and presenting findings.

Competency in Microsoft applications as well as modelling tools (e.g., Visio).

The jobholder will possess excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.

He/ She will have experience in leading and developing top performing teams.

The successful candidate will have a proven track record of leading, delivering and supporting successful ICT applications/ projects

Key Performance Areas:

The Business / Systems Analyst will assist in delivering key initiatives to achieve digital milestones.

The successful candidate will evaluate business requirements and processes, lead ongoing reviews of business processes and develop optimization strategies

The jobholder will be the process owner for key capabilities and implementations (e.g. Warehouse management System).

He / She will be responsible for effectively communicating insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management, gathering critical information from various stakeholders for key deliverables.

The successful candidate will work closely with clients, technicians and managerial staff.

The incumbent will be expected to manage projects, develop project plans, monitoring performance.

The jobholder will be required to update, implement and maintain procedures.

Furthermore, he/she will serve as a liaison between stakeholders and users.

The successful candidate will provide leadership, training, coaching and guidance to junior staff.

