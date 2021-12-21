Intermediate Business Analyst (HR) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:DELIVER business & tech solutions across one of the countrys leading & growing Retail Groups seeking a solutions-driven Intermediate Business Analyst with expertise in the sphere of HR related matters. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations. This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements. The successful candidate will require a suitable Degree/Diploma with 3-5 years related experience including within HR & Retail, possess a Business Analysis Certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI Certification or similar, experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), solid Process Modelling skills & SAP [URL Removed] Seeking & Analysis –

Understand and analyse the current business environment.

Operate confidently within business strategy, current trends and developments in the retail industry.

Improve and maintain the systems and operational processes within a specific domain.

Optimize current and potential integrated systems and E2E business processes.

Analyse and understand the customers (Internal and external) that are impacted, through the use of user journeys, research and/or spending time in the various operational areas.

Analyse and document user requirements and assess the business implication of these to the business process involved.

Collaborate with user stakeholders in satisfying these requirements.

Propose and document process improvements where appropriate and provide alternatives / options.

Assess risks, costs and potential benefits of alternative business process designs.

Develop business rules and monitor the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems.

Devise, initiate and drive effective small to medium change initiatives in own area or department.

Facilitation & Influencing –

Take ownership to maintain knowledge within a specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitations with both business & IT.

Work closely with Architects, Designers and Business stakeholders to design and implement solutions.

Research and advise on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design.

Confidently engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives (related to best practise in the industry) that are presented.

Plan, arrange and control meetings, workshops and relations with the user during the investigations, design and development of business processes and solutions.

Advise stakeholders (within IT and Business) to consider solutions which will work best for the business.

Motivate stakeholders to change practises and consider other alternatives.

Coach and mentor Junior BA team members.

Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships –

Build and optimize trusting relationships with business users and IT stakeholders by delivering what was promised and provide comprehensive knowledge and support.

Foster a partnership between business stakeholders, IT disciplines and the delivery teams.

Collaborate with all disciplines to drive out value adding solutions and ensure quick and efficient delivery.

Accurately communicate the business requirements to IT to ensure that business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed. Keep Business Users informed of any changes (also accommodate changes in requirements as they are progressively elaborated).

Drive and oversee solution assessment and validation.

Identify cultural, business and organisational constraints affecting options for change.

Train business users, rendering support and facilitating sessions for end-users.

Continuously support the business environment, while maintaining an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, current trends and developments in the technology field.

Assist with and provide timeous feedback on ad-hoc queries from business stakeholders.

Thinking partner and troubleshooter for business problems.

Organising, multitasking & time management –

Strong commitment to project objectives and delivering high quality work.

Take responsibility for the timelines within the project plan, of the business analysis effort related to a project.

Plan and organise own work and deliver on promises.

Focus personal efforts on achieving results aligned to organisation objectives

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant Degree/Diploma with 3-5 years related experience.

Business Analysis Certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI Certification or similar.

Experience/Skills

3 Years Business Analysis in retail processes.

3 Years experience with the Retail industry.

Must have BA experience with HR.

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Good Process Modelling skills.

SAP experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication, both written and verbal.

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills.

Good business and IT acumen.

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude.

Customer focused.

Analytical thinking.

Results driven.

Good planning and time management skills.

Business understanding of the broader retail industry.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

